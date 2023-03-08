2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S revealed – new all-weather supercar gets electrified 701bhp

They’re bigger than those found on the 992.1 Turbo S, however – by 10mm for both the compressor and turbine wheels, with lag not a concern thanks to the integrated electric motors that augment boost build-up, while also being able to return up to 28kW to the electrical system when off throttle. There’s no mention of how this affects performance, but the engine also features asymmetrical timing, in order to give the new Turbo S more distinctive vocals – not ever a strong suit for the model. The new sports exhaust system with a titanium rear section should help where that’s concerned too.

How does this all manifest? The headline numbers are 701bhp from 6500 to 7000rpm and 590lb ft from 2300 to 7000rpm. That torque figure might be unchanged, but the curve is now more of a line after 2300rpm, rather than a peak that starts to drop off after 4000rpm as in the 992.1, which wasn’t exactly a slow or unresponsive car.

So, T-Hybrid motor in and job done? Not quite. In terms of chassis and handling there’s everything from small detail changes to new technologies that take advantage of the new 400-volt electrical system. Starting with the latter, the new electrohydraulic Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control system, or ehPDCC – the acronyms just get catchier, don’t they? It’s standard on the Turbo S, and put simply means its four corners aren’t independent, but it’s also not the full Taycan/Panamera Hybrid-spec ‘Active Ride’ that can make those cars dance.

Here, active coupling rods are hydraulically cross-connected with oil flowing between them based on the driving conditions. More loading means more support. As above, it can’t push the car up or lower it down, it can’t lean into the corner – more the better, as those systems feel like the dynamic equivalent of the uncanny valley. What you can option is a nose lift that runs off the system and is therefore very fast-acting when you press the button. Porsche claims the net result is improvements all round in both ride quality at normal speeds and platform control when you’re pressing on.