Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance 2025 review – the most powerful S-class, but by no means the best

Active air-suspension and ride control, roll stabilisation and rear axle steering are all part of the S63’s chassis portfolio, but even this technical make up can’t get on top of the car’s ride as it does in lesser S-class models. It’s not as if it rides on monster wheels (21 inches) or rubber band profile tyres (40 and 45 profile) - not by today’s standards that is - but somehow the application of those famed three letters has created an S-class that undoes so much of the work that has gone into establishing the S-class as one of the finest of its types for generations, to create a variant that makes little sense.

Drive it in the manner the AMG team intends you to and all the aforementioned chassis technology results in an S-class that can turn sharper, hold a tighter line and carry more speed in, through and out of a corner to a higher level and calibre than every other S-class in the line-up. Which while impressive isn’t really why you buy an S-class, is it?

You buy one for its refinement and ride quality that’s unmatched by any other series production car. For the effortless way it covers miles and the comfort of the interior that, while no longer imperious and untouchable as Mercedes interiors once where - the plastics are cheap and scratchy in places and other materials are no different to those in an A-class. And seriously, it’s 2025. Who still thinks piano black plastic is an acceptable material for, well anything? Never mind a car with a list price of £188,820 (or £200,815 as tested) - is still so welcoming and comforting that if time were on your side you’d never travel by short haul plane again. Although our first choice wouldn’t be the S63.

Price and rivals

The S-class is still the limo of choice, especially so when specced and powered to suit the model’s remit (i.e not one that’s been AMG’d and costs £188,820). In a market that continues to shrink, more compelling rivals still exist.

Audi’s A8, while it’s still with us, has a far superior quality feel about it but is only available with a diesel or petrol engine with no hybrid or pure EV running, and the closest you’ll get in terms of performance is the 563bhp S8, that starts from £113,740. BMW does offer a plug-in hybrid 7-series - and the all-electric i7, too - with the M760i e xDrive producing 563bhp and costing from £101,765 with the M model (no more power, but lots more kit) starting from £121,085. For pure opulence - and in this sector that’s what counts isn’t it? - and the ultimate you’d be best to stretch the credit facility and opt for Bentley’s latest £226,500 Flying Spur Plug-in hybrid.