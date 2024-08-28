Kingsley’s Land Rover Defender is a V8 restomod with a bikini

Optional extras also include heated seats, ‘various audio solutions’ – anything’s an upgrade from standard in a Defender – and even tyre pressure monitoring. We can see this car has an infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay. Those familiar with the Defender will be pleased to read that a new heating and climate control system is an option too.

Kingsley has gone to great lengths to highlight that this definitive Defender series is the culmination of over 20 years of Land Rover restoration and enhancement expertise. ‘We leave no stone unturned’ says John Sawbridge, Managing Director.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That means donor cars are stripped back to the bare chassis, repaired and rust-proofed, as are the external body panels, before the near-endless suite of customisation options are applied. From donor to customisation, there’s a 15-stage protocol that’s been tried and tested on the 500+ Range Rover and Land Rover builds it’s completed before. ‘We don’t just build cars for today, we build them for tomorrow and generations to come.’

In terms of powertrains, the world is your oyster. If the optional 4.2-litre V8 engine we see in the car revealed here is a bit much, you’ll be pleased to note that the standard engine – rejuvenated and refreshed – is an option. Likewise, if you want even more muscle and more of an American character, General Motors LS3 and LT1 6.2-litre V8s are available too. Obviously, ancillary powertrain modifications come along too including an upgraded cooling package and stronger gearbox and diffs. If the five-speed manual isn’t to your taste, there is an eight-speed automatic option available.

In terms of performance, it’s all down to what engine you get but the D90 shown – bikini and all – has the 4.2-litre V8. That means it has 220bhp, allowing you to hit 60mph in 9.5sec on the way to a presumably blustery 100mph top speed. All in, it’s no Bowler buster but leisure-spec Defenders don’t need huge power, do they?

Still, to match the added power, you also get upgraded suspension with adaptive damping and upgraded brakes. These are shrouded in big 18-inch lightweight wheels that are shod in Goodrich TA all-terrain tyres.

Prices will start from £140,000 before VAT and depending on the specificity of your customisation requests, can presumably shoot skyward from there.