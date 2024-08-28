Skip to ContentSkip to Footer


Kingsley’s Land Rover Defender is a V8 restomod with a bikini

The first in what Kingsley calls the definitive Defender series looks like the ultimate mud-plugging V8-powered summer buggy

by: Ethan Jupp
28 Aug 2024
Kingsley Land Rover Defender V87

Kingsley, restorer and remasterer of classic Range Rovers and Land Rovers has unveiled its latest creation. Or rather, creations, given the car you see here is only an example from what it calls the definitive Defender series, debuting at Salon Privé. The series will be a range of both 90 and 110 Defenders that are restored, enhanced and customised per each buyer’s specifications.

But yes, the car you see here is quite a quirky-looking 90, that unlike any before it, comes with an almost Porsche Boxster Spyder-style anchored fabric roof. This is an open-top model with what Kingsley calls a ‘bikini cover’, though there is also the option of a traditional hardtop, panoramic glass roof and an open top with a full canvas covering.

> Land Rover Defender 130 V8 2024 review – an exercise in excess

The many options for what kind of roof you can have should give some indication as to the lengths you can go with customisation elsewhere with the Kingsley Defender. This one has been trimmed entirely in cream ‘sandstone’ leather, from the bespoke electrically-adjustable Recaro seats, up to (but not including) the buttons. The seat centres are ‘Spinneybeck’ leather weave and you can have everything from a two-seater to a six-seater if you so choose.

Optional extras also include heated seats, ‘various audio solutions’ – anything’s an upgrade from standard in a Defender – and even tyre pressure monitoring. We can see this car has an infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay. Those familiar with the Defender will be pleased to read that a new heating and climate control system is an option too.

Kingsley Land Rover Defender V87

Kingsley has gone to great lengths to highlight that this definitive Defender series is the culmination of over 20 years of Land Rover restoration and enhancement expertise. ‘We leave no stone unturned’ says John Sawbridge, Managing Director.

That means donor cars are stripped back to the bare chassis, repaired and rust-proofed, as are the external body panels, before the near-endless suite of customisation options are applied. From donor to customisation, there’s a 15-stage protocol that’s been tried and tested on the 500+ Range Rover and Land Rover builds it’s completed before. ‘We don’t just build cars for today, we build them for tomorrow and generations to come.’

In terms of powertrains, the world is your oyster. If the optional 4.2-litre V8 engine we see in the car revealed here is a bit much, you’ll be pleased to note that the standard engine – rejuvenated and refreshed – is an option. Likewise, if you want even more muscle and more of an American character, General Motors LS3 and LT1 6.2-litre V8s are available too. Obviously, ancillary powertrain modifications come along too including an upgraded cooling package and stronger gearbox and diffs. If the five-speed manual isn’t to your taste, there is an eight-speed automatic option available.

Kingsley Land Rover Defender V87

In terms of performance, it’s all down to what engine you get but the D90 shown – bikini and all – has the 4.2-litre V8. That means it has 220bhp, allowing you to hit 60mph in 9.5sec on the way to a presumably blustery 100mph top speed. All in, it’s no Bowler buster but leisure-spec Defenders don’t need huge power, do they?

Still, to match the added power, you also get upgraded suspension with adaptive damping and upgraded brakes. These are shrouded in big 18-inch lightweight wheels that are shod in Goodrich TA all-terrain tyres.

Prices will start from £140,000 before VAT and depending on the specificity of your customisation requests, can presumably shoot skyward from there.

