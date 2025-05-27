A new V12-engined Italian hypercar has arrived, and it makes the Ferrari F80 look tame

Whatever you think of the latest wave of hypercars – Ferrari F80, McLaren W1, Aston Martin Valkyrie – there’s no denying that their performance levels have reached outrageous, possibly unusable levels. Opportunities to fully explore these 1000bhp+ hypercars on the road are vanishingly small. But what about one with 2127bhp? That’s a question nobody has asked, but Modena-based Giamaro Automobili has answered.

Its first hypercar, the Katla, is one of mind-scrambling numbers. Fittingly, it derives its name from a dangerous volcano in Iceland – supposedly the ‘most feared in Europe’ – but thanks to being engineered from the ground up with a carbon chassis, aero-honed body and motorsport-style suspension, it’s designed to make its monumental performance accessible, and perhaps even enjoyable, to exploit.

The company was founded by Giacomo and Pierfrancesco Commendatore in 2021, and the Katla is their vision of the ultimate hypercar – and it's very different to what the likes of Ferrari and McLaren have come up with. There are no electric motors in sight – at the heart of the Katla is a 7-litre quad-turbo V12 created from scratch for the project, designed with a ‘hot-vee’ configuration and delivering a colossal 1647bhp and 1148lb ft of torque to the rear wheels. If that wasn’t enough, the V12 kicks out 2127bhp at 9000rpm and 1481lb ft in its most extreme configuration, giving it almost 1000bhp more than an F80…