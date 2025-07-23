Vauxhall has been out of the proper performance car game for a little while now. At least, it hasn’t offered anything as rowdy or extreme as the Astra and Corsa VXRs since the VXR sub brand’s demise. Now though, it’s poised for a potential return to fast car form with the Mokka GSE.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve seen Vauxhall use the GSE badge recently (small e – GSe) on vaguely warmed-over products but the Vauxhall Mokka GSE is the real deal, according to the Griffin. Said to bring a ‘high performance rally feeling to the road’, it does at least seem to be more than a few flashes of lurid green and a more powerful electric motor. Here are the details.

The power is important, mind you, and so the GSE does get a bump, with its 276bhp and 254lb ft a match for the figures of its Stellantis cousins - the Peugeot e208 GTi and Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce. The performance figures are similar too, with 62mph coming up in 5.9sec on the way to a 124mph top speed.

More important than the performance is how it’s delivered and how the rest of the car deals with it. To address those points the Mokka GSE gets a mechanical limited-slip differential at the front and sits 10mm lower on its revised suspension, which features new double hydraulic shock absorbers. It has new axles too, with the rear one sporting a 189 per cent increase in roll stiffness compared to the standard car.