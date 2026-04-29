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The 715bhp V12 Ferrari Purosangue has now been made even more ‘Speciale’ 

Ferrari's four-seater can now be made even sharper with the Handling Speciale package, enhancing the Purosangue’s chassis, powertrain and design

by: Sam Jenkins
29 Apr 2026
Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale18

The Ferrari Purosangue is a car we never thought we’d see come from Maranello, but time behind the wheel made it clear that we needn’t have been worried. It’s a fantastic, engaging driver’s car in its standard form and now, three years since its launch, buyers can apply the Handling Speciale package to give it an even sharper dynamic edge. Pricing begins from €470,000 (c£400,000), with first deliveries commencing this summer.

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It might have Speciale in the name, but don’t confuse this with an out-and-out track-honed special. This optional extra is officially designated a ‘configuration’, meaning it enhances what is already there, as opposed to reimagining it completely. As a result, Ferrari says it has made the Purosangue more engaging to drive but without compromising the practicality that its buyers are so keen to have – the four-seat cabin is practically unchanged.

> Ferrari Purosangue review – there's no SUV quite like it

What has changed is the calibration of the Purosangue’s high-tech Multimatic-developed active suspension, in which each damper actively responds to the surface to allow for class-leading ride quality and control. Equip the Handling Speciale package and the system is tuned for more immediate response, reducing roll by 10 per cent to make it feel even less like an SUV, and more like one of its low-slung relatives.

Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale18

The powertrain has seen a similar upgrade. While it features the same glorious 715bhp 6.5-litre naturally aspirated F140 V12 as the standard car, it’s been honed for better response. The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is key to this upgrade, with Ferrari saying  it’s quicker to respond with more ‘decisive’ shifts above 5500rpm, especially in Race and ESC Off modes. Sound is also improved at startup and under acceleration via a dedicated setting, but precisely how Ferrari’s achieved this hasn’t been disclosed.

Visual changes are very minimal, but a new diamond cut finish for the wheels, carbonfibre side shields, matte black exhaust tips, a black prancing horse on the rear and satin-finish Ferrari script are all specific to this package. Changes are very limited inside, but you do get a unique plaque to remind you that you ticked that Handling Speciale box…

An 'ordinary' Purosangue will set you back well over £300,000 without options, but tick the Handling Speciale package and you'll pay from €470,000 (c£400,000). First deliveries commence this summer.

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