Kia EV9 2023 review – a Range Rover on a budget?

A seven-seat, full-sized SUV is far from an evo car, but with the new EV9 leading the way for Kia’s ambitious ‘Plan S’ electrification strategy, it’s one of the firm’s most important, and advanced cars to date. The first of nine new Kia EV models set to enter the UK market by 2027, this new flagship offers an early look at what we can expect from its clutch of upcoming relatives. There's plenty of cutting-edge technology set to trickle down through the lineup, on this evidence. The EV9 is available to order in three variants; the entry-level, rear-wheel drive Air, the middling all-wheel drive GT-Line and the GT-Line S range-topper we sampled here in Scotland – pricing stands at £64,995, £73,245 and £75,995 respectively, with the six-seat GT-Line S costing an additional £1000. Deliveries will begin in early 2024 for the latter, with buyers of the GT-Line and Air having to wait a little longer. > Hyundai Ioniq 5 N review: complex, fascinating and brilliant in equal measure While there’s over £10,000 between the bottom and top of the range, each UK-supplied EV9 is equipped with the same, huge 99.8kWh battery pack, sending (and receiving) its power through the latest 800V, 48V systems – there’s also a standard heat pump for optimum efficiency. One downside of that large battery pack is that it weighs 566kg on its own, which happens to be the same as the evo Fast Fleet Caterham Seven…

Its steering is without much feel, predictably, but it is direct, with an added dose of off-centre heft adding a pleasant layer of quality to the controls. Our only complaint is the slow ratio and a lack of rear-wheel steering, which makes three-point turns more frequent than we’d like in low speed scenarios. 18 Design is certainly divisive, with its boxy styling and removable wheel aero covers bound to raise eyebrows. A clean, modern aesthetic is what you’ll find throughout, though, with slim LED headlights creating a distinctive L-shaped signature even in the daytime. Despite a length near-identical to a full-sized Range Rover, at 5010mm, the combination of the boxy design and large 21-inch wheels does create the illusion of smaller dimensions at a distance. Get up close, though, and the true size becomes clear. Unlock the EV9 via its part-recycled (more of that to come) key, and its flush handles emerge from the doors. Despite its size, stepping inside requires far less effort than with many conventional full-sized SUVs, thanks to a near-flat door sill and low floor. Its floor-mounted battery pack gives a completely flat floor throughout, this provides Kia with the opportunity to fill the EV9 with endless storage compartments.

Interior design is modest, with minimal ambient lighting, the use of sophisticated, sustainable materials throughout and a simple dashboard layout. A pleasant faux carbonfibre trim piece spans the width of the dash, incorporating illuminated haptic controls for the standard 12.3-inch infotainment system – while we appreciate the use of haptic motors, this system isn’t particularly slick, with multiple button presses often required for an action. The touchscreen infotainment display is a little more responsive (although still not as quick as we’d like), and runs one of the more intuitive in-car systems we’ve seen – Apple Carplay and Android Auto are standard, with the former accessible wirelessly. Some more dedicated physical buttons would be appreciated, but thankfully, climate controls are all accessible via a dedicated display to the left of the driver. 18 Large, cushy, massage-equipped seats make the cabin a comfortable place to be, with bespoke foam-insulated, 285-section Pirelli P Zeros, thicker glass and active noise cancellation making it a very quiet cabin, even at speed – the smaller 19-inch wheels of the entry-level Air can only improve this further. Build quality is strong throughout, with no creaks or rattles even in the sub-zero temperatures of our test. While its materials may look somewhat mundane, each EV9 features 34kg of recycled materials, with the seats and interior coverings made from bio polyurethane (derived from corn) and elements such as the carpets made from bottles and fishing nets.