News

This brand new Maserati MC20 Cielo carries a Golf GTI-sized £40k discount

You could buy a brand new VW Golf GTI for the amount that a Maserati dealer has discounted this MC20 Cielo from its original price

by: Ethan Jupp
5 Jun 2025
Maserati MC20 Cielo

The Maserati MC20 is one of our favourite supercars of recent years and owing to its carbon construction, lopping the roof off to create the ‘Cielo’ version didn’t harm its appeal. Alas, the MC20 is still a Maserati and as such, does what Maseratis do when it comes to price. That’s to say, they’re not the best at holding their money.

Indeed an older MC20 represents some of the best value out there in terms of bang for your buck on a used supercar but today, we’re looking at how much money you can get off of a brand new unregistered example. Originally listed for £269,385 this MC20 Cielo is now available for £229,850 – just £2k over the price of a brand new coupe with no options.

> Maserati MC20 2025 review – a modern-age supercar with an old-school heart

The car is a desirable spec too, with Grigio Incognito paint, the suspension lift system and the desirable diamond-turned MMXX alloy wheels. Inside there’s the carbon pack, though there’s no carbon on the outside to be seen.

Maserati MC20 Cielo rear

This MC20 Cielo has been discounted a couple of times by Ryland Maserati Bristol, eventually landing on a price that's a whopping £39,535 off list. You could almost buy a brand new Volkswagen Golf GTI for that much. 

As for why the price has fallen so dramatically, we can only speculate, but the less-than-sturdy values of used examples – all, nearly-new cars included, are under the £200k mark – have surely dragged values down as a whole. What is appealing on a new, unregistered car versus a slightly used example is that it’ll have its service package and warranty fully intact, with both lasting three years. 

So while its value is almost certain to slim down further post-purchase, the peace of mind that comes with a brand new example is worth it, especially given much of that initial hit has already been lopped off the asking price.

