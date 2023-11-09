The 2024 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman is slower than the old one
Mini’s range-topping Countryman has gained size, tech and a fresh design, but it’s lost power for 2024
Mini has revealed its updated John Cooper Works Countryman for 2024, and while it offers more interior tech and practicality than its predecessor, performance has taken a hit. With the Countryman standing as the marque’s largest offering, prices start from £41,520 for the JCW range-topper, £1450 more than its predecessor.
Under its new skin is the same 2-litre turbocharged B48 four-cylinder as before, only now with 11bhp and 37lb ft of torque less than the old car. New peak outputs of 291bhp and 295lb ft remain competitive, but with size (and presumably weight) on the up, this has resulted in a knock to performance. Top speed remains at 155mph, but the 0-62mph sprint now happens three-tenths later than before at 5.4sec, despite all-wheel drive. While it has seen a reduction in power, Mini says this new model has received optimised pistons, connecting rods and engine mounts over the previous car.
The new Countryman has taken a page out of BMW’s design book with a double-height grille, complemented by a host of new upright design features to give it a more rugged, upright appearance. The newly designed John Cooper Works logo also makes its debut on the model, with more vertical elements making an appearance at the rear to continue the theme – vertical rear lights feature pixel-like optics, with that Union Jack design now more subtle than before.
While it’s seen a reduction in power, the exhaust-tip count has doubled from two to four, making the car’s JCW status clear. It also features wider 245-section tyres, wrapped around either 19 or 20-inch JCW-specific wheels. Details on the system haven’t been disclosed, but uprated, ‘high-performance’ brakes are also standard, featuring Chili Red brake calipers.
The cabin is now more minimalist, with vertical elements carried through to the interior door handles and air vents. A two-tone black and red recycled polyester textile offers a premium finish for the dashboard, with a refreshed OLED display mounted front and centre. While those trademark Mini toggle switches remain for vital driving functions, the display allows for control of everything from navigation to ‘Mini Experience Modes’, which create a unique ambience with lighting effects and sound – there’s even a Go Kart mode, providing enhanced sound and claiming to deliver a more engaging driving experience.
As standard, the 2024 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman will come equipped with a total of 12 ultrasonic sensors and four cameras, enabling a host of advanced driver assistance systems. Opt for the Driving Assistant Professional package and you’ll enable partially automated Level 2 driving, allowing drivers to legally remove hands from the steering wheel at speeds of up to 37mph.
The new John Cooper Works Countryman is priced from £41,520 in the UK, a premium of £12,195 over the base Countryman and £1450 more than the car it replaces.