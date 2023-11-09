The 2024 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman is slower than the old one

Mini has revealed its updated John Cooper Works Countryman for 2024, and while it offers more interior tech and practicality than its predecessor, performance has taken a hit. With the Countryman standing as the marque’s largest offering, prices start from £41,520 for the JCW range-topper, £1450 more than its predecessor.

Under its new skin is the same 2-litre turbocharged B48 four-cylinder as before, only now with 11bhp and 37lb ft of torque less than the old car. New peak outputs of 291bhp and 295lb ft remain competitive, but with size (and presumably weight) on the up, this has resulted in a knock to performance. Top speed remains at 155mph, but the 0-62mph sprint now happens three-tenths later than before at 5.4sec, despite all-wheel drive. While it has seen a reduction in power, Mini says this new model has received optimised pistons, connecting rods and engine mounts over the previous car.

The new Countryman has taken a page out of BMW’s design book with a double-height grille, complemented by a host of new upright design features to give it a more rugged, upright appearance. The newly designed John Cooper Works logo also makes its debut on the model, with more vertical elements making an appearance at the rear to continue the theme – vertical rear lights feature pixel-like optics, with that Union Jack design now more subtle than before.