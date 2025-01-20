Michelin revamps its Primacy 5 tyre, but what are the benefits?

Michelin has comprehensively updated its Primacy tyre range with the arrival of the Primacy 5, claiming significant improvements in longevity while maintaining its wet weather performance. Compared to its predecessor, Michelin says the Primacy 5 has an 18 per cent longer lifespan which could equate to an additional 4350 miles before replacement is needed.

While you’ll need the Pilot Sport 5, S 5 or Cup 2 for outright performance, the Primacy 5 is designed more for everyday running and sustainability over its lifetime. Deeper-channelled tread than in previous models is one key draw, up 10 per cent according to Michelin, leading to a 4 per cent improvement in wet braking conditions to grant the tyre an A-rating according to the European standard.

While Michelin doesn’t make comparisons with the previous generation of tyre when it comes to noise or comfort it does claim that thanks to ‘harmonised positioning of the tread block and sipes’ the Primacy 5 achieves excellent external and interior noise levels while offering high levels of comfort.

A lower rolling resistance (down 5 per cent), the increased lifespan and 6 per cent reduction in life-cycle impact tick the Primacy 5’s environmental boxes. Michelin claims the new tyre is suitable for cars and SUVs no matter whether they have an internal combustion engine, hybrid drivetrain or are purely electric.

The new Primacy 5 is available now in 64 sizes with the range expanding to 87 fitments in the coming months.