evo Car of the Year 2025 contenders revealed: eCoty podcast part one

In our 33rd episode of the evo podcast, we jump into part one of a two-part special on the biggest performance car test on the calendar, evo Car of the Year. Stuart Gallagher, John Barker, Dickie Meaden and James Taylor get together to look back at the history of the test, the standout years, the duds and how it's all created. Not only that, we reveal each of the contenders for this year too. To read the verdict as soon as it’s out, pre-order your copy of the magazine via the evo shop today.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Stemming right from the beginning of the magazine in 1998 with the first eCoty test, we revisit the history of the annual supertest with the people that made it happen. Each year has taken its own unique form, taking place in a variety of locations and with varied groups of cars, and there are stories to tell from every one – some good, some bad.

> Pre-order evo Car of the Year 2025 now

This year we departed the British Isles for the south of France, where we embarked on a mammoth five-day journey to decide which of the group would be crowned winner. It might seem like a dream scenario (and trust us, it is), but a test consisting purely of the very best driver’s cars comes with its own challenges. In this podcast we talk about just that.

Deciding on the cars that deserve the chance to earn evo Car of the Year glory is a process in itself, and with a total of 12 contenders in 2025’s test, it’s one of the strongest years yet. Stay tuned for part two of the podcast on December 12 where we reveal the results in full.

> WATCH: Episode 33: 2025's best performance cars: evo Car of the Year podcast | part one

Where to watch and listen to the evo podcast