Praga Bohema: price, specs and first deliveries

With a CV that includes the 390bhp R1R, Praga is turning up the heat with an altogether more extreme street-legal track car: the Bohema. Costing c£1.17 million apiece, the Bohema is a high-downforce two-seater with a carbonfibre chassis and 700bhp, thanks to a Nissan GT-R-derived twin-turbocharged V6, and it's almost ready to hit the road. Just over a year since it unveiled the prototype, Praga has announced that the first production-spec cars have now entered production following an intensive road and track development programme throughout 2023. A total of 89 units are set to be produced by the end of 2027, with the first to hit the road after its debut this spring. > Praga Bohema review – 713bhp/ton hypercar put to the test Tomas Kasparek, owner of Praga Cars, said; 'This is an important milestone for Praga in our long 117-year history. We’re especially proud to be commencing production only one year after revealing the Bohema prototype car. We are monitoring every stage of the build process very closely to make sure that the Bohema production car matches, and even exceeds, our customers’ expectations.' 39 Praga Bohema specs Like the R1R that came before it, the Bohema draws heavily from Praga’s motorsport efforts, distilling elements of its competition cars into a road-going model. As such, keeping weight to a minimum is key in its design, with every element scrutinised to reduce mass.

The cabin, for instance, might be more commodious and comfortable than any Praga before it, but it's built up from just 56 individual pieces of carbonfibre that together weigh just 34kg. All-in, Praga has targeted a weight figure of just 986kg wet, with an empty fuel tank. The suspension is a pushrod setup with passive coilovers that are mounted horizontally to help keep the bodywork as low to the ground as possible. These are hooked up to bespoke carbonfibre wishbones and control arms. The standard wheels and tyres are a staggered 18- and 19-inch setup running a set of Pirelli Trofeo R tyres, but a full set of 18-inch wheels are available to suit full racing slicks for track use. The braking package consists of 380mm carbon ceramic discs on the front axle, gripped by six-piston calipers. 39 Its engine is sourced from Nissan, who ships factory fresh twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre V6 units directly to British tuner Litchfield. Here, the engines are converted from wet to dry-sump, helping reduce the height of the engines by 140mm and ensuring consistent oil supply during hard cornering on track. Litchfield also replaces the turbos, to which a bespoke titanium extractor and exhaust system are then bolted. At its basic specification, the Bohema is rated to 700bhp at 6800rpm, with torque peaking at 535lb ft between 3000 and 5000rpm.