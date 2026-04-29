The Volkswagen ID.Polo is an electric car you might actually want to own

The Volkswagen ID range got off to a poor start in 2019, signalling the beginning of a decline for the marque that saw its image fall quite some way from its peak. These aren’t just our thoughts either, as Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer made it clear to evo that he recognised this too. It’s for that reason that the new VW ID.Polo has been designed from the ground up with customer feedback in mind, in an effort to make it an electric car you actually want to own. Prices begin at €24,995 in Germany, so expect to pay just over £20,000 in the UK.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While most cars are increasing in size in their transition from internal combustion power to electric, the ID.Polo is shorter than its ICE predecessor. Width and height have seen a marginal increase, but this is very clearly a compact car and not one that has quietly ballooned to the next size up. This is largely thanks to the use of the new MEB+ platform dedicated to front-wheel drive EVs, which allows for an increase in wheelbase despite the shorter length, pushing its wheels out to the corners for more stability, cabin and battery space.

> New Volkswagen ID.3 Neo proves car companies (sometimes) listen