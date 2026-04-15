New Volkswagen ID.3 Neo proves car companies (sometimes) listen

Initially unveiled in 2019, the Volkswagen ID.3 kickstarted the brand’s EV offensive as a promising electric alternative to the long-standing Golf. Promising on paper it might have been, but opinions soon fell flat, with buyers less than impressed with its bland design, poor interior quality and lacklustre ergonomics. Its maker has since acknowledged it was far from the Volkswagens we’d come to love, but now it believes it has the solution in the ID.3 Neo.

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This is a substantial mid-life facelift, so substantial in fact that it’s received the new Neo name. At a glance this is still very much the ID.3 we already know, but it doesn’t take long to spot some differences between it and the outgoing car. Design has been enhanced with smaller, sharper lighting units at the front and rear, including a new full width front light bar and illuminated badges, if that’s something you’re into. The roof, spoiler, boot lid and A-pillars also now come in body colour in an effort to make its slightly awkward proportions less… awkward.

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Powertrains and performance

Exterior design is far from the focus of the Neo update though, as the key changes lie beneath its bodywork. Volkswagen hopes that the use of a new MEB+ platform will help the ID.3 Neo finally excel in this competitive market with an impressive WLTP range of up to 391 miles, 20 miles more than the current car. There will be three power levels and three battery sizes available, ranging from 168bhp to 228bhp and from 50kWh all the way up to 79kWh.