The Ariel E-Nomad Concept is a clean way to get muddy

The Ariel Nomad is the perfect vehicle for getting muddy in, but soon, you might be able to get your Nomad fix while remaining completely clean. In terms of tailpipe emissions, at least...

Ariel has unveiled a battery-powered version called the E-Nomad, and while it’s only a concept for now, there’s a very real possibility of it making production, and being sold alongside the existing combustion-engined Nomad 2.

Developed with the same multi-faceted brief as the ICE Nomad, the electric version swaps Focus ST power for a 41kWh 450-volt battery pack and a rear electric motor, which generates 281bhp. That’s a little short of the 305bhp Nomad 2, but still enough for a 3.4sec 0-60mph time.

At 896kg the E-Nomad is 181kg heavier than the petrol model, too, but it does have a 361lb ft wallop of torque to keep that mass moving through tricky terrain. Its new aero-optimised bodywork is made from natural plant fibres and helps the E-Nomad achieve 150 miles from a full charge.

Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a single-speed transmission, and Ariel claims that the battery powered off-roader offers the same ‘extreme on- and off-road’ performance as its Ford-powered sibling. ‘Once it has been through our usual, gruelling testing regime we could opt to add E-Nomad alongside the ICE Nomad 2,’ said Ariel Director Simon Saunders. ‘We’ll take great interest in customer feedback on the concept car.’