The Ariel E-Nomad Concept is a clean way to get muddy

Ariel has installed a 281bhp electric powertrain into its all-terrain Nomad, previewing what a zero-emissions version could be like

by: Yousuf Ashraf
27 Aug 2024
The Ariel Nomad is the perfect vehicle for getting muddy in, but soon, you might be able to get your Nomad fix while remaining completely clean. In terms of tailpipe emissions, at least... 

Ariel has unveiled a battery-powered version called the E-Nomad, and while it’s only a concept for now, there’s a very real possibility of it making production, and being sold alongside the existing combustion-engined Nomad 2. 

Developed with the same multi-faceted brief as the ICE Nomad, the electric version swaps Focus ST power for a 41kWh 450-volt battery pack and a rear electric motor, which generates 281bhp. That’s a little short of the 305bhp Nomad 2, but still enough for a 3.4sec 0-60mph time. 

At 896kg the E-Nomad is 181kg heavier than the petrol model, too, but it does have a 361lb ft wallop of torque to keep that mass moving through tricky terrain. Its new aero-optimised bodywork is made from natural plant fibres and helps the E-Nomad achieve 150 miles from a full charge. 

Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a single-speed transmission, and Ariel claims that the battery powered off-roader offers the same ‘extreme on- and off-road’ performance as its Ford-powered sibling. ‘Once it has been through our usual, gruelling testing regime we could opt to add E-Nomad alongside the ICE Nomad 2,’ said Ariel Director Simon Saunders. ‘We’ll take great interest in customer feedback on the concept car.’

To cope with the demands of off road driving, the E-Nomad’s Rockfort Engineering-developed battery has an integrated cooling system with a front mounted split-circuit radiator. There’s also a 5kW internal high-voltage heater to prime the battery to its ideal operating temperature in cold conditions. The battery unit weighs 300kg and is positioned behind the driver and passenger, with a charge from 20-80 per cent taking less than 25 minutes.

The battery feeds a 92kg drive unit, which has a combined motor, gearbox and inverter. The motor spins to 12,000rpm and drives the wheels through a limited-slip differential, and gets a water cooling system of its own. 

The E-Nomad is fitted with a host of electronics to manage its powertrain, as well as tune its performance depending on the conditions. Ariel’s ABS system works with regenerative braking and can be configured for tarmac or loose surfaces (one-pedal driving is possible too), while Eco and Sport modes alter the motor’s power output to improve either range or performance. The TFT instrument panel on the dash relays powertrain temperatures and charge information, and the concept also has a data logging system to monitor and record the car’s performance. 

The E-Nomad Concept is strictly a show car, but if public reaction is positive, there is a chance it will make production. It will almost certainly be more expensive than the £67,992 Nomad 2 if it does.

