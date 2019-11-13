That a larger proportion of the Audi S8’s initial presentation was given over to a new colour palette tells you that even the might of Ingolstadt has already switched its attention to the A8’s all electric replacement, something that’ll be inspired by the Grandsphere concept.

There’s not long left for the current S8, which means we should make the most of its 4-litre, twin-turbocharged 48V V8. In the world of Porsche Taycans and Audi’s own e-Tron GT, the S8’s 563bhp and 590lb ft of torque might look a little undercooked, and with 2220kg to haul around it doesn’t take long to understand that Audis with an S in their name aren’t as potent as those with an R and an S.

Advertisement - Article continues below

> Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance 2025 review – the most powerful S-class, but by no means the best

It’s quick, to a point, and then physics take over and the S8’s performance becomes agreeable. Its 3.8-second 0-62mph time is impressive for a big girl, but soon after that thump tails off and the pace becomes more of a cruise. When the autobahn traffic parts ahead of you the eight-speed auto needs to drop a few ratios if you’re not to be consumed by the 530d counting every one of those LEDs in your fancy new rear lights.