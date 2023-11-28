Cadillac CT4‑V Blackwing 2023 review – V6 supersaloon eyes BMW M3

In this magazine’s quarter of a century we haven’t been much troubled by Cadillac. There has been the odd foray into Europe and the UK, but mostly these experiments have been short-lived and doomed to failure. Cadillac seems somehow the most American of all brands. Which is our slightly snotty Western European way of saying… pretty crappy. ‘Luxury’ served up with cheap materials, dynamics tuned for roads very different from our own, and a sort of faded, brittle feel of a marque struggling to reanimate former glories for modern times. However, what do we know? What does anyone know in these uncertain days? New brands pop up every five minutes, new technology sweeps in to decimate much of what we hold dear, but then the promise of efuels and flexible solutions provide a glimpse of a bright future. And Cadillac? Even before these tumultuous times it had been quietly upping its game and focusing on dynamics in an impressively detailed way. This CT4‑V Blackwing (along with its big brother, the CT5-V Blackwing, evo 293) was launched in late 2021 and we probably shouldn’t have ignored it up to now. Think of it as a leftfield M3 rival with a very shiny new halo provided by the magnificent V-Series.R prototype racer that competes in WEC and IMSA and scoring a podium at the centenary of Le Mans earlier this year.

First impressions are of a car from a generation or two back. It looks sharp, neat, avoiding the overt aggression of the M3 and instead letting the hardware do the talking. The stance, the chunky sidewall of the 275/35 ZR18 rear tyres and the 380mm brake discs glinting through the spokes of the front wheels carry a strong message to those who know. Carbonfibre dive planes and the substantial flick of the rear wing underline the promise. Inside there’s a slight throwback feel, too, and I mean that as a positive. The steering wheel is actually circular, there’s an adequate but not dominating touchscreen, and the simple gearlever with its leather gaiter is timeless and, well, heartening. Operating the Blackwing is as intuitive as you’d hope. It feels relatively compact, the gearbox has a short throw and solid weighting – heavier than, say, a new BMW’s but not stiff or overly physical – and the ride has a really classy flow. It eases away imperfections but there’s a strong underlying sense of control. Brake feel is terrific, too. There’s instant bite and somehow the pedal conveys endurance even before you start working the system hard. Only the electric power steering disappoints. It’s a few ticks too light and there’s very little texture rumbling back through the rim. On this front, the M3 scores a decisive win. 6 After the incredible response, reach and soundtrack of the CT5-V Blackwing, it’s impossible not to identify the 3.6-litre twin-turbocharged V6 as another mild disappointment. The car is undoubtedly very fast, it makes a decent noise and throttle response is very good. However, it just doesn’t bring the whole experience to life as the V8 does in the bigger CT5 model, nor does it have the rampant, rev-hungry delivery that so characterises the BMW M3. The fact that the limiter arrives at 6500rpm only reiterates what you’re feeling… that this is an effective rather than inspiring engine.