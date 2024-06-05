Caterham’s new Dartford HQ opens door to more Sevens – and potentially EVs

Since 1987, Caterham has built its cars at Kennet Road in Dartford. If you’ve visited the factory, you’ll know that space is not something it has in abundance.

Today, that’s all changed: Caterham has announced its new HQ and factory are officially open, at a 54,000 square foot facility which will allow a 50 per cent increase in production capacity.

The new site is still located in Dartford at the recently built Dartford X industrial park development. Caterham’s new under-one-roof space allows it to also incorporate the company’s flagship showroom and R&D and commercial operations centre, which were previously located at a separate site near Gatwick. It’s the first time Caterham’s activities, including its motorsport operations, have been able to be brought together in one space since the company’s beginnings.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Given that the new site is located near to its previous factory, Caterham has been able to retain its existing workforce.

Fitting out the new site has been a nine-month process. Caterham says the increase in production capacity will allow it to build up to 750 cars a year. The factory includes 33 production bays, where each individual Seven build will take place, up-to-date paint booths, an engine shop and parts warehouse.