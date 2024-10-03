Cupra Terramar VZ 2024 review – a soft-focus sporty SUV

Cupra is a new brand that’s stuck between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, it’s a fresh, sporty, quintessentially Spanish brand grown out of a line of hot Seats that has real style and performance potential. On the other, it’s one among a few in the Volkswagen Group stable tasked with imbuing shared underpinnings with what attitude and style it can.

We’d hoped for a sports car when Cupra became a brand all of its own in 2018 but so far, we’ve seen a raft of EVs and SUVs. Of the former, the Terramar is the latest, riding on the MQB Evo platform, and a move by Cupra to ‘grow up’ but ‘without losing our rebellious and challenger spirit’, according to CEO Wayne Griffiths.

Let’s not dismiss it out of hand, though, because there’s good stuff here. It’s available in VZ form – short for Veloz, Spanish for fast – with the potent turbocharged four-cylinder or plug-in hybrid power plants depending on your tastes. There’s also the option of big brakes, Cupra specific handling tuning and hardware and stability control you can turn off.

In typical Cupra style, it also looks pretty sharp, but do the dynamics back that up to make the Terramar a worthy car all of its own, or does it do the century-old race track and Spanish Balearic Sea overlook to which it owes its name a disservice?

The Cupra Terramar’s aggressive style renders the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq sturdy and staid. It does look good, with the ‘wave’ signature on the D pillar designed to reflect the ‘Mar’ – sea in Spanish – in the Terramar’s name. The new three-light signature at the front now features Matrix LED Ultra tech that can dance and project, beyond simply being on or off. It seems Audi doesn’t get to keep all the really good stuff.