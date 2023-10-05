The new Skoda Kodiaq vRS is a 261bhp family hauler
The Skoda Kodiaq vRS goes into 2025 with 261bhp, courtesy of the Golf GTI’s 2-litre turbocharged engine
Skoda has revealed the new Skoda Kodiaq vRS, based on the second generation of the successful seven-seat family SUV with more power, more toys, and the kind of sporty styling we’ve come to expect from vRS products.
It packs the ubiquitous EA888 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 261bhp and 295lb ft – a 20bhp and 23lb ft bump compared to before and matching outputs of its Cupra Terramar cousin. That’s fed to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG transmission, allowing this potent family hauler to crack 62mph in 6.4 seconds, on the way to a 144mph top speed. And it’ll do it (or something close to that) with six other occupants on board because in the UK, the Kodiaq vRS is exclusively available as a seven-seater.
Complementing the extra power is a suite of performance-oriented equipment including Dynamic Chassis Control Plus with two-valve adaptive damping. This gives access to 15 damper settings to offer comfort and compliance or a more sporting feel. Two-piston calipers come as standard on the front axle, clamping ventilated discs. On the move you can choose between Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Snow driving modes, with Individual allowing customisation of the chassis, steering, powertrain and more.
The vRS brand has cultivated quite a reputation for sharp sporty styling over the years, and that continues with the new Kodiaq vRS. Black detailing front to rear is complemented by 20-inch ‘Elias’ alloy wheels as standard. The front and rear bumpers feature sharper shapes, with big angular exhausts at the rear finishing it off. The vRS gets Skoda’s most advanced LED Matrix lights too, which feature an animated welcome effect as well as cornering functions.
On the inside there’s suede and red accenting on the sports seats, door panels, armrest and dashboard to keep up the sportier feel. If you opt for the ‘vRS Suite’ design selection, you get perforated leather instead, with seat ventilation.
The hot Kodiaq also gets a sports steering wheel as standard, and if you look down, you’ll find stainless steel pedals. A 10-inch virtual cockpit and 10-inch infotainment system come as standard, though buyers can upgrade to a 13-inch screen if they tick the box for the technology package. A Canton sound system is included, too.
The new Kodiaq vRS is expected to go on sale next year. Prices are yet to be disclosed but expect a jump from the previous car’s c£46,000 cost of entry.