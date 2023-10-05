Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The new Skoda Kodiaq vRS is a 261bhp family hauler

The Skoda Kodiaq vRS goes into 2025 with 261bhp, courtesy of the Golf GTI’s 2-litre turbocharged engine

by: Ethan Jupp
30 Oct 2024

Skoda has revealed the new Skoda Kodiaq vRS, based on the second generation of the successful seven-seat family SUV with more power, more toys, and the kind of sporty styling we’ve come to expect from vRS products.

It packs the ubiquitous EA888 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 261bhp and 295lb ft – a 20bhp and 23lb ft bump compared to before and matching outputs of its Cupra Terramar cousin. That’s fed to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG transmission, allowing this potent family hauler to crack 62mph in 6.4 seconds, on the way to a 144mph top speed. And it’ll do it (or something close to that) with six other occupants on board because in the UK, the Kodiaq vRS is exclusively available as a seven-seater.

Complementing the extra power is a suite of performance-oriented equipment including Dynamic Chassis Control Plus with two-valve adaptive damping. This gives access to 15 damper settings to offer comfort and compliance or a more sporting feel. Two-piston calipers come as standard on the front axle, clamping ventilated discs. On the move you can choose between Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Snow driving modes, with Individual allowing customisation of the chassis, steering, powertrain and more.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

The vRS brand has cultivated quite a reputation for sharp sporty styling over the years, and that continues with the new Kodiaq vRS. Black detailing front to rear is complemented by 20-inch ‘Elias’ alloy wheels as standard. The front and rear bumpers feature sharper shapes, with big angular exhausts at the rear finishing it off. The vRS gets Skoda’s most advanced LED Matrix lights too, which feature an animated welcome effect as well as cornering functions.

On the inside there’s suede and red accenting on the sports seats, door panels, armrest and dashboard to keep up the sportier feel. If you opt for the ‘vRS Suite’ design selection, you get perforated leather instead, with seat ventilation.

The hot Kodiaq also gets a sports steering wheel as standard, and if you look down, you’ll find stainless steel pedals. A 10-inch virtual cockpit and 10-inch infotainment system come as standard, though buyers can upgrade to a 13-inch screen if they tick the box for the technology package. A Canton sound system is included, too.

The new Kodiaq vRS is expected to go on sale next year. Prices are yet to be disclosed but expect a jump from the previous car’s c£46,000 cost of entry.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Porsche Cayenne review – a driver's SUV with the tech to back it up
Porsche Cayenne – front
In-depth reviews

Porsche Cayenne review – a driver's SUV with the tech to back it up

There's clear sporting DNA in the new Cayenne, and it now has the tech and processing power to rival the very best
30 Oct 2024
​Porsche Cayenne GTS 2024 review – the SUV that might tempt you out of an RS6
Porsche Cayenne GTS – front
Reviews

​Porsche Cayenne GTS 2024 review – the SUV that might tempt you out of an RS6

The Cayenne GTS is the sweet-spot in the line-up, blending quality and dynamic finesse with just the right amount of power
30 Oct 2024
New Dacia Duster 2024 review – great value, essential motoring
Dacia Duster – front
Reviews

New Dacia Duster 2024 review – great value, essential motoring

The previous Dacia Duster became an unlikely evo hero when we ran on our Fast Fleet – this new one is better still
30 Oct 2024
Aston Martin DBX707 Fast Fleet test – 10,000 miles in Britain’s 697bhp Cayenne fighter
evo Fast Fleet Aston Martin DBX707 front
Long term tests

Aston Martin DBX707 Fast Fleet test – 10,000 miles in Britain’s 697bhp Cayenne fighter

Six months in the DBX707 proved that Aston Martin's super SUV is one of the best of the breed, even with the pre-update HMI
28 Oct 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Aston Martin Vanquish 2024 review - Britain’s Ferrari 12 Cilindri rival
Aston Martin Vanquish – front
Reviews

Aston Martin Vanquish 2024 review - Britain’s Ferrari 12 Cilindri rival

The third-generation Aston Martin Vanquish is not only the best yet, it’s the best Aston Martin full stop
28 Oct 2024
Lotus Emira v Morgan Plus Four – four-cylinder Brits go head-to-head
Lotus Emira v Morgan Plus Four
Group tests

Lotus Emira v Morgan Plus Four – four-cylinder Brits go head-to-head

Two fine British sports cars, two mates and some quiet British roads: classic ingredients for a great road trip
26 Oct 2024
Audi RS6 GT 2024 review – has Audi made a BMW M5 CS rival?
Audi RS6 GT – front
Reviews

Audi RS6 GT 2024 review – has Audi made a BMW M5 CS rival?

The petrol-powered RS6 super-estate is going out in a blaze of glory with the bombastic GT, complete with 1980s racing battledress. What’s not to like…
25 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content