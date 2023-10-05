The new Skoda Kodiaq vRS is a 261bhp family hauler

Skoda has revealed the new Skoda Kodiaq vRS, based on the second generation of the successful seven-seat family SUV with more power, more toys, and the kind of sporty styling we’ve come to expect from vRS products.

It packs the ubiquitous EA888 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 261bhp and 295lb ft – a 20bhp and 23lb ft bump compared to before and matching outputs of its Cupra Terramar cousin. That’s fed to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG transmission, allowing this potent family hauler to crack 62mph in 6.4 seconds, on the way to a 144mph top speed. And it’ll do it (or something close to that) with six other occupants on board because in the UK, the Kodiaq vRS is exclusively available as a seven-seater.

Complementing the extra power is a suite of performance-oriented equipment including Dynamic Chassis Control Plus with two-valve adaptive damping. This gives access to 15 damper settings to offer comfort and compliance or a more sporting feel. Two-piston calipers come as standard on the front axle, clamping ventilated discs. On the move you can choose between Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Snow driving modes, with Individual allowing customisation of the chassis, steering, powertrain and more.