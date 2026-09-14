In 2020 Ferrari launched the 488 GT Modificata as a more accessible, unrestricted take on its 488 GT3 racer, built for drivers of all abilities for use in its Club Competizioni GT programme at circuits around the world. Six years on, the same formula has been applied to the 296 GT3 Evo launched at the beginning of this year to create the new 296 GT Modificata.

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Shown for the first time at the Ferrari Racing Days event in Budapest, it now sits alongside the 499 P Modificata (a de-restricted version of Ferrari’s highly successful Le Mans-winning racer) in the lineup, and it shares more than just a badge. The 296 GT Modificata comes with not only the same basic 3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 as the 499, but new hardware developed using know-how from the Le Mans Hypercar programme.

> The Ferrari 499P Modificata is a derestricted Le Mans car you can buy

At its heart is the 3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 seen in the road car, but without the hybrid system, or any of the restrictions imposed upon the GT3 racer. As a result, power stands at 720bhp and 590lb ft, 128bhp more than the GT3 car and only 100bhp short of the fully fledged hybrid road car. This just goes to show what’s possible without the need to lean on a hybrid system, something that has long been rumoured to be coming to Ferrari’s road-going lineup. Time will tell.