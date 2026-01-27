There’s a new king of Mercedes-AMG super coupes and no, it’s not a Black Series. If only the name were even a tenth as catchy as that. Meet the CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung, which translates as ‘custom-made’.

Most importantly, the 646 is Mercedes-AMG’s rediscovery of exactly what its customers expect of it and delivering exactly what everyone’s been crying out for: a CLE coupe with an AMG V8 occupying its engine bay.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 – engine, power and performance

A development of Mercedes-Benz’s new 4-litre twin-turbo flat-plane-crank M177 Evo unit first seen in a more sedate, 530bhp 533lb ft form in the new Mercedes S-class, serves in the CLE 646. It’s good for 636bhp and 627lb ft thanks to some good old AMG fettling. While the flat-plane crank is lighter than before, it also allows the engine to run more cleanly and therefore comply with upcoming and far stricter Euro 7 emission requirements.

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An integrated starter generator and a 48-volt electrical system is also incorporated, improving efficiency and contributing up to an additional 23bhp. It all means the CLE 646 should be good to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 3.9sec and if you hold the loud pedal down for long enough, it’ll top 193mph.

Design and aerodynamics

Feeding and cooling that almighty AMG V8 is a front bumper with more negative space than material. The Panamericana grille has had its bottom jaw removed, extending down into the substantial splitter, with giant ducts for the brake cooling integrated and huge vents alongside for heat exchanger cooling. There’s also a large vent on the bonnet’s leading edge, with two air-guiding elements to feed cooling air to the twin-turbocharger set-up that sits within the V of the engine.

The CLE 646 is 60mm wider than the CLE 53, with bespoke front wings with derigour slashed-out vents to reduce pressure within the front wheel arches. The new sills flow up and into wider rear wheel haunches with the appearance of sitting on top of a production CLE body. Further to the rear is a huge adjustable wing and a new stacked quad exhaust set-up that allows for a wider, deeper diffuser. All told, the 646 is pressed into the ground by 250kg of downforce at its 193mph top speed.