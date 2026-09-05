Between 2015 and 2019 the Group generated annual revenues of around €350bn. It was selling between 9 and 10 million cars a year - in 2019 it sold 4.9 million in China alone generating between €4 and €5bn of profit - and traded the top spot for global car sales with Toyota. The pandemic, for obvious reasons, slowed things down but by 2023 VW Group was pretty much back to its previous position. Strong work considering there was also a global chip shortage to deal with during this time.

However, with success, continued growth and bulging bank balances can come complacency and assumptions that every idea discussed within the inner sanctum is a great one. It’s amplified further when there’s no longer an individual at the top who has experienced the lows, built everything back to the highs, faced every challenge along the way and is able to leverage this experience to find the next solution. For VW that was Ferdinand Piëch.

His departure in 2015 might have been followed by a golden patch of success for the Group, but this came with the benefit of his prior leadership and the legacy of his decision-making. Those global sales to rival Toyota and revenue and profits that had the money markets throwing cash at VW made those benefiting from their predecessor's strategy feel unstoppable. But this success came thanks to decisions made decades earlier. It was the decisions made in the post-Piëch era that has driven the VW Group into the obstacles it faces today.

Piëch left his role as Chairman of the Board of VW Group after he lost a power struggle with CEO Martin Winterkorn, the battle being down to Piëch being unhappy with falling margins in the US and a drop in efficiency across the Group, resulting in increased costs, a drop in quality and a fall in revenue. An engineer first he might have been, but few understood the financial DNA of a car company better than Piëch.