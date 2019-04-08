The Ibiza steers well, and although feedback from the front axle isn’t forthcoming, the rack is accurate and well-weighted and there are good levels of grip to lean on. Selecting Sport from the Seat Drive Profile settings has little discernible difference to any dynamic trait other than the steering, which is slightly more resistant to inputs. In theory, throttle response also improves, and DSG models feature different shift points too but it’s far from transformative.

The Sports suspension doesn’t provide hot hatch levels of body control but there’s enough dynamism here to make light work of quick changes of direction, and there’s a sense - not always present in Volkswagen Group small cars - that the rear axle is assisting in those direction changes. Ride quality is good, with the Ibiza’s feathers largely unruffled even on scabbier surfaces.

So, is it still worth buying? Yes. It’s a car that goes to show, if you get the fundamental guts right with a solid, futureproof platform, cars can last. And needless to say, a market that’s lost the Ford Fiesta as its high watermark is thankful for any entrant it can cling onto. With the loss of the Seat Mii, VW Up! and Skoda Citigo, these are the smallest cars the ailing VW Group has to offer. You won’t be doing them any favours by buying one – there are no ZEV mandate good graces to be had here and no lifechanging profit margins. But it’s reassuring that something resembling affordable motoring still prevails and appeals in 2026.

Price and rivals

We say affordable, the Ibiza range as it stands before the updated model comes on line starts from £20,395 for the manual SE which counts ‘metallic paint’ among its notable features, rising all the way to £26,015 for a DSG Xcellence Lux with adaptive cruise, a digital cockpit and a rear-view camera. When this generation of Ibiza arrived all the way back in 2017, it started from under £17,000, though that was for the now discontinued weedy entry-level MPI engine.

In spite of just how little manufacturers make from these cars, they are cornerstones of many model ranges – the last cars a great many people can still afford to actually buy. Indeed Ford’s is now missing, but in the Fiesta’s absence, the Ibiza must still compete with the Hyundai i20, excellent Peugeot 208, new Renault Clio, Skoda Fabia, Toyota Yaris, Vauxhall Corsa and the Polo for your cash. Both the Ibiza and the Polo will get all-new electric equivalents in 2026, in the Cupra Raval and the VW ID.Polo. Appealing though those ought to be, we don't see the creaky petrol models being bumped off in an instant.