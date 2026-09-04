Our biggest criticism of the i30 N hatch when it first arrived was how ride quality had been sacrificed, or perhaps optimised for racetracks and ultra-smooth tarmac roads, therefore pegging back its performance. It was an issue rectified with the introduction of the i30 N Fastback, which received softer chassis settings, and before long Hyundai’s N Performance division equipped the hatch with that same chassis set-up.

A reduction of the front wishbone angle and a drop in spring rate of five per cent were at the core of the changes, so too seven millimetre-longer bump-stops and a thinner anti-roll bar. At the rear the camber angle was also reduced.

The result of these chassis changes to the 2021 model-year i30 N were a hot hatch that you no longer need to fight with if the surface deteriorates or you find yourself on a typical UK road. Its softer edge rounds off the original version’s harder focus, allowing the car to breathe with the road in a more consistent manner than before - allowing you to exploit and enjoy more of its performance more of the time.

There’s a further fine layer of polish to its steering, too, with a little more accuracy to work with, allowing you to lean on the diff that bit harder. They are incremental improvements, but then there wasn’t a huge amount to rectify in the first place. So while there are hot hatches that have more power and torque to get you down the straights a little quicker, few will allow you to carry as much speed through the corners as the Hyundai.

Track Car of the Year 2018 test – Adam Towler

‘Rockingham allows use of the Hyundai’s far-too-stiff-for-the-road N suspension mode, and lunging towards the first corner the 271bhp i30 feels plenty fast enough, the gearshift confidence-inspiring, too. But already I’m thinking of the same few seconds in the Civic Type R earlier, and how it sprang from the pit exit with frenzied alacrity, the next gear slotting home in a blur of mechanical precision.