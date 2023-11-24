Government goes undercover to clamp down on loud car exhausts, not just emissions

The UK government has been exploring avenues to clamp down on loud car exhausts for some time now, having run a trial on noise detectors all the way back in 2022. A few years on in 2026, the internet has gone wild with news on the ongoing emissions clampdown consultation, but it seems that still hasn’t taken focus away from noise.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, the same organisation behind the incoming, and controversial, emissions regulations, has recently gone undercover to expose firms illegally modifying exhaust systems to produce more sound than the law allows for. A hefty £1600 fine has been imposed on Maidenhead-based SVG Motorsport Ltd after the investigation revealed it offered illegal services, removing a catalytic converter and recalibrating an ECU to alter a car’s sound.

> Car emissions consultation ends soon, with UK's tuned and modified vehicles targeted

The report also found that it failed to notify the DVSA’s undercover team of the fact that these modifications would make the car illegal to drive on the road, and have its MOT certification invalidated. Not only do modifications such as this increase volume beyond factory specifications, but emissions too.

Chris Dormand, head of market surveillance for the DVSA, said: ‘[the agency] works tirelessly to stop pop-and-bang modifications – removing antisocial noise and excess pollution from our streets. There is no excuse for garages who make these illegal alterations. [The] DVSA will target any businesses who flout the law – as demonstrated by the success of this prosecution.'