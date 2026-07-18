Is there such a thing as good value in today’s performance car market? Such has been the rate at which prices have been rising over the last decade, you’d be forgiven for thinking not. Porsche’s 911 Carrera is now a £100,000-plus concern, and ‘junior’ mid-engined supercars start at over £200,000. Anything at the top of the hot hatch tree will set you back more than £60,000.

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I have a candidate, though. Consider BMW’s newly mild-hybridised M240i xDrive, a brawny sports coupe with a 387bhp straight-six, good for 62mph from rest in 4.3sec, yours from £50,215. It’s comparable on performance to those aforementioned top-tier hyperhatches. The question, then, is what are you giving up; what is that £10,000-plus saving losing you, and do you really miss it?

Look at the Audi RS3 and you might say a fair wedge of attitude. Next to it, the M240i is just a little bit invisible, in part a symptom of its second-string billing beneath the M2 and in part because the RS3’s Kyalami Green coachwork is little short of blinding. Ingolstadt’s five-cylinder hero wears all the great fast Audi calling cards like a suit of armour.

Blistered, vented arches, a gaping maw and voluminous oval exhausts are standard, while optional carbon bits, including a rear wing, elevate it still further. By comparison, the BMW just looks a touch awkward, its cool, almost E30-like silhouette betrayed by odd angles, weird shapes and strange line-work.

If it’s not much to look at from the outside, inside the M240i is a fine place to find yourself. Not much has changed for this recent update, but the curved display still looks modern and is reasonably intuitive, even if too many vital controls are held hostage behind pixels. The GT vibes of this car’s Oyster leather seats juxtapose with carbonfibre trim and the grotesquely overinflated steering wheel rim, here with a red strip at 12 o’clock.

Taking the CLAR platform used in BMW’s saloons, with its rear-drive bias and longitudinal engine layout, the M240i’s bones are those of a proper driver’s coupe, so you’re set nice and low and closer to the rear axle than the front.