Back in 2018-19, I spent eight months with a previous-generation M2 in Competition form. It still ranks among my favourite long-termers that I’ve run, which begs the question: how does the G87 BMW M2 measure up? To find out – and rather than relying on potentially rose-tinted memories of that older car – we got an F87-generation M2 Competition together with the G87 M2 we ran on Fast Fleet for a back-to-back drive.

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The Hockenheim Silver F87 you see here was kindly brought along by owner Stuart Dott. Standard right down to its Michelin Pilot Super Sports and with just 15,000 miles on the clock, it’s an example of the model in its prime, so is perfect for our comparison.

There’s no avoiding the inevitable first impression upon clapping eyes on an F87 again, namely how compact it looks. Not small necessarily, but just right. And perfectly, purposefully muscular too. Parked alongside, the newer car lacks the same tautness of form and appears to show every one of its additional 150kg. Longer, wider, chunkier, it’s almost as if you’re looking at a car two generations further down the line rather than just one.

It’s a similar story inside. Everything in the F87’s cabin is smaller and nearer, and often simpler too. The classic BMW instruments behind the wheel are the most striking case in point: round physical dials in plain black with simple white markings. The new, squarer M font may have snuck onto their faces for the Competition, but they remain superbly legible, unlike the chevron-shaped digital bars that represent revs and speed in the current car (which will no doubt age terribly). If only M offered a setting to call up a digital recreation of its traditional instruments in its latest clusters…

Press the red start button to bring the needles to life and the older straight-six sounds a little thin compared with the deeper, more gurgly voice of the newer car, which always starts with its exhaust in its Sport setting (there’s no such trickery in the old car). Once on the move and with the engine up to temperature, however, the F87’s engine gains a harder, grittier edge to its note as it reaches into the upper part of its rev range. Much like in the latest car, it’s not a noise that dominates the experience, and I can appreciate why so many Comps have aftermarket exhausts fitted, but it provides all the encouragement you need to chase the red line.

As does the performance. Although on paper the 404bhp F87 and 454bhp G87 have similar torque highs – 406lb ft from 2350rpm versus 406lb ft from 2650rpm – the newer car feels more forceful low-down, even despite its weight penalty. Perhaps the rest of the torque curve, away from the peak, tells a fuller story.