Inside, both the standard and optional sports seats come with the acoustic shakers, so the fake A45 noises can be enjoyed (or otherwise) in both cases. The full AMG steering wheel – complete with paddles and rotary controllers for drive modes, aero, traction control and more – now has physical roller controls too. Praise be! Apart from these, some slightly cheap looking AMG hatching on the centre tunnel and the angrier ambient lighting (when in the right mode) it’s CLA business as usual, which is to say, heavy on the pixels…

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45: price and availability

Rarely are we pleasantly surprised when it comes to matters of pricing but the figures Mercedes-AMG has just announced for the CLA 45 are a welcome exception. Our expectation was for it to be in the £80,000 by comparison to its closest rival, Hyundai’s £65,800 Ioniq 6 N. Happily, the CLA 45 is actually available to order now from £66,750, or £67,750 for the Shooting Brake. Otherwise known, that’s really not all that much more than the A45 S was when it bowed out… except you get an extra Golf GTI’s worth of power by comparison.

That is of course for the entry-level Touring model, though the full 671bhp tri-motor set-up is standard, 0-62mph time of 2.7sec and AMG Force S+ mode with its clever fake gears, noise and vibrating seats. Likewise the active aerodynamics and AMG Ride Control suspension.

What you’ll need Premium Plus spec for, at £78,300 for the saloon, is the Performance Seat package and Dynamic Plus Pack, which as well as unlocking its 167mph top speed, also adds in the Track Pace software and Drift Mode. Also thrown in are the Burmester 3D surround sound system and less important to us, the MBUX Superscreen, which is just the standard set-up with the 14-inch passenger display added on. Worth it for the rear-wheel drive mode alone. The CLA 45 is on sale now.