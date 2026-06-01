If you have £60,000 to spare and the need of a new car, there are more inspiring choices than a mid-size, premium electric SUV. It is nonetheless a fiercly fought sector underpinned by massive investments in platform and battery tech, with the latest inductee Mercedes-Benz's new GLC Electric.

It's here to face off against the likes of the BMW iX3, the Volvo EX60, Audi’s Q6 e-tron, Porsche’s Macan Electric and the Alpine A390. If you had to sum-up the Mercedes plan to help the GLC Electric come out on top in one word, it would be technology.

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Mercedes sells a petrol and hybrid-powered car called the GLC but the GLC Electric has very little to do with that. It rides on a dedicated EV platform called MB.EA that it shares with the new C-class Electric and has a raft of standout tech plumbed-in from the MB.OS computer system that’s said to integrate all of the car’s functions into one ‘superbrain’, to the ‘One-Box’ brake-by-wire tech, the two-speed gearbox, intelligent air suspension and the rear-wheel steering. We’ve seen the comically massive Mercedes Hyperscreen infotainment interface before and if it's not your thing, the GLC may not be fore you.

The question for us, is whether all the wizardry translates into a car that can put a smile on your face when you drive it – a hurdle most electric SUVs fail to clear.

Motors and performance