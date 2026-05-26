Spin the dial back to comfort and it all settled down, easing the throttle response back, leaning into the chosen gear to make the most of that 443lb ft torque figure and softening its standard AMG Ride Control suspension… a tad. Even on Germany’s smooth, well-paved roads, ride is undoubtedly firm even in its softest mode, with secondary ride brittle over expansion joints and smaller imperfections. The steel springs make for reasonable composure and minimal body roll at higher speeds for a car of this size though, which isn’t an easy task with 2137kg to manage. Thankfully the 390mm front, 360mm rear brakes are up to the task, inspiring confidence with good modulation.

Steering is not its strong point as while it’s responsive off-centre, it doesn’t communicate much of anything at all through your fingertips. There’s an immediate sense of artificial heft to the rack, almost as if all of its components are suspended in a light treacle. Neither the BMW X3 M50 or Audi SQ5 have feelsome steering, but weighting is more pleasant in both. Rear-wheel steering as standard with 2.5 degrees of lock is nice to have, though.

Interior and tech

It’s business as usual inside for an AMG in 2026, with those twin rotary dials on the steering wheel, a dedicated driver’s digital dashboard and a vertical central infotainment display in the centre in-line with the C-class and standard GLC. This system has all of the features you might expect, but accessing them can be just as frustrating as in any other Mercedes production, with menu systems requiring some time to fully understand.

Interior quality is reasonable, but the Audi SQ5 stands above it in this department with more premium materials and better overall build quality. The seats aren’t anything special to look at and could offer more lower lateral support for my liking, but they do the job well for a car that is unlikely to be driven hard often.

Price, specs and rivals

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 starts from £79,250, rising to £92,250 for the 'Edition 53' to give you more kit as standard – stack it up against its key rivals, the Audi SQ5 and BMW X3 M50 and it performs quite well. The Audi starts from a lower £72,905 and while it’s a solid, well-built fast SUV, its 362bhp output puts it quite some way behind the AMG. BMW’s 3-litre straight-six X3 M50 is similarly priced at £73,795, but it too falls behind the Mercedes with an output of 393bhp.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 SUV specs