Coincidentally, this is all stuff that didn’t need any fiddling with. Settle behind the wheel, try to ignore the red badge, and the Giulia still feels just right. The tape measure doesn’t suggest a huge difference between a Quadrifoglio and an M3 (other than in length: the Alfa’s 17cm shorter) and they’re of similar weight, but the Giulia still feels light and nimble in a way we’ve loved now for over a decade. The quick steering is initially a little disconcerting, but you key into it within a few corners, and while it’s overly light in Normal mode, it’s spot-on in Dynamic.

Performance, ride and handling

The fluidity is still there too. Shortly after collecting the car, I wonder if Alfa’s surreptitiously firmed it up over the years, but I think it’s probably just that the roads have got worse; in Normal it’s very pliant indeed at higher speeds (to the point where there’s some float over undulations), and in Dynamic it’s much better tied-down without losing its ability to deal with poor surfaces.

Engines with 500+bhp have never been friendlier either. The V6 is a little tuneless these days (some Ferrari 296-style musicality would be welcome) but few high-performance engines make it so easy, or predictable, to meter out their power. Under hard acceleration there’s the sensation of the rubber smearing along the road surface proportional to the pressure of your right foot, and this sense of connection means the engine further contributes to the absolute joy of cornering in these Alfas.

Brake hard (with way better feel and progression than in the early days), click down a few ratios using the fabulous metal shift-paddles, and put the nose exactly where you want it with one flick of the steering. If there’s another corner immediately after, it’ll follow that line too, since rapid direction changes don’t seem to faze it, and then you can blend into the power just enough to feel the rear tyres subtly arc around, letting you straighten the steering before corner exit.

In other ways the Giulia is feeling its age. The infotainment system is geriatric, the A-pillar trim on both sides buzzed in our test car, the right rear door appeared to be a different shade of silver to the rest of the car, and I ran out of fingers to count how many times the driver-side door didn’t shut properly on the first pull. Maybe the ten Luna Rossa buyers each paying an estimated £250k won’t notice, as it’ll get stashed deep in a collection somewhere. It’s a little more irritating on an £87,155 standard Quadrifoglio, but on the plus side you’re getting a much better deal, and a more tasteful car to show for it.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa specs