Cupra Leon VZ review – Spain’s Golf GTI is better than Germany’s
The choice of full-sized front-drive hot hatches now doesn’t include the Civic Type R. Can the Cupra Leon VZ take the top spot?
Cupra has been out on its own as a separate brand from SEAT for almost a decade. No, we’ve not seen some sort of Alpine-rivaling bespoke sports car in that time but there has been a refreshing dedication to driving engagement in most of what Cupra does.
The irony is that no model demonstrates this more than the Cupra Leon hot hatch, the car that started it all back when Cupra was just a flagship ‘hot’ trim and one of few Cupra-branded models that’s still a version of an existing SEAT. Having undergone a comprehensive more distinctive Cupra-specific styling update and latterly gained a new flagship VZ version that matches the Golf R for power, is the latest Cupra Leon a more appealing proposition than a Golf GTI?
Engine, gearbox and performance
- EA888 engine isn’t as enthusiastic as the Civic Type R’s
- DSG transmission is obedient and responsive
- ‘Sound actor’ fake noises are contrived
The 296bhp, 295lb ft EA888 2-litre turbocharged engine and seven-speed DSG gearbox match the Golf Clubsport and are as they were in the previous model – strong, effective, if not totally involving. The ‘sound actor’ system is far from convincing, too. The synthesised sounds are meant to augment the famously flat-sounding EA888 but to me, they just sound a bit weird. At idle, it pulses in a way the faithful old four-banger never has, like an old Impreza with a drainpipe exhaust. ‘An aggressive but 100 per cent natural sound’ (as described by Cupra), it is not.
There's also a lack of a sparkling top end, the sort that made the previous-generation Sub8 and Cupra R models come alive. Instead, current Cupras strain at the top end of the rev range, thanks to emissions control strangulation.
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- It has a VW Golf R engine, but the Cupra Leon is quietly old-school
- Cupra Leon Estate 310 4Drive Fast Fleet test – living with the 306bhp hot estate
Reviews
The 333 Estate bumps power up to 328bhp and adds a set of driveshafts to the rear axle, making it all-wheel-drive. It’s only a Haldex system, sending a maximum of 50 per cent of available power to the rear wheels. That said, it does now get an S3-style torque-vectoring diff that allows a new Drift Mode.
The new VZ flagship hatch increases output of the four-cylinder engine to produce 321bhp and 310lb ft – a dead ringer for the outputs of the new Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50. Like the Golf this still goes through the front wheels alone though it doesn’t receive the array of geometry changes that the Golf gets. Maybe a revision we’ll see on the TCR? Performance is potent, with the 0-62mph sprint taking just 5.4sec, on the way to a de-restricted 168mph top speed. Just 50 are coming to the UK.
Cupra’s engineers have had free rein to do whatever they like with regards to the fine-tuning of components available to them, even if the headline figures have had to remain constant in order to toe the corporate line. Same thing applies to the gearbox, which has more snap to its responses, especially when the drive programme is set to Cupra mode. This is purely down to the fine-tuning of the software.
The rest of the engine and gearbox range found in most of the Leon range are familiar VW Group items, with 1.5-litre TSI units at the cooking end and 1.5 plug-in hybrids in the middle.
Ride and handling
- Better balanced than a Golf GTI
- With more involving steering and better-resolved damping
- A more enjoyable hot hatch overall in terms of ride and handling
Although the oily bits would appear to be near enough identical to those of a GTI Clubsport – namely struts at the front, multi-link at the back with a multi-adjustable electronic damping system to take care of the detail – in reality it feels quite different from behind the wheel.
To help keep wheelspin in check, the Leon 300 borrows the GTI's VAQ multi-clutch diff, but otherwise shares a fairly basic MacPherson strut front- and multi-link rear suspension system with adaptive dampers only fitted as standard on the top-spec VZ3.
The various driving modes remain the same, with Individual the pick of the bunch. Select your ideal compromise of ride and body control from the 15 different steps within the Adaptive Chassis Control menu, put everything else in angry mode and the Leon comes to life – not as a totally hardcore hatch, but one you can work with across a variety of roads. It’s exciting and active enough to engage but doesn’t rattle the cartilage in your joints to dust. The suspension’s tolerance of the road beneath you gives you confidence to extend the performance.
The electronic power steering system is fundamentally the same as in the GTI, too, but in practice it feels both lighter and, once again, sharper due to the more aggressive way in which the front suspension has been set up. And the rear has clearly been tuned to offer as much turn-in assistance as possible without ever going into full-on 205 GTi lift-off oversteer mode
The steering is not the most expressive in terms of feedback, and takes some tuning into but the Leon turns in well. With an electronically controlled diff instead of a true mechanical limited-slip diff, it’ll scrabble its way across low-grip surfaces with less precision than, say, a Civic Type R. (No such issues with the more powerful, 328bhp estate, which features all-wheel drive.) It also wanders into truck furrows a little too eagerly for my liking when changing lanes on the motorway.
The chassis rises to the occasion of a fun road more readily than the steering. Where in a Golf you’re almost dragging, coaxing the rear end to involve itself, the Leon’s rear axle is more proactively involved, especially on the slimy Bedfordshire back roads in mid-ish December during this test.
The strength of the enlarged 375mm, six-piston (front) Akebono brakes that come with VZ3-spec cars impresses too. They’re a noteworthy addition, not just for their headline performance, but how you can build up to it and modulate through the pedal.
Compared to the Civic Type R, the chassis isn’t quite as keyed into the road, or as resistant to the most disruptive of bumps, ruts or camber changes. This in spite of the Leon now being 9kg lighter (1420kg vs the Civic’s 1429kg). The steering doesn’t load with the same depth, the nose doesn’t dart in with the same response and the chassis doesn’t respond with the same eagerness.
The Cupra does all of what the Type R does well, notched back those last few clicks that make the Civic so remarkable and thrilling. That doesn’t make the Cupra bad. On the contrary, it’s a great thing to drive and as of the Civic’s withdrawal from Honda’s UK configurator, is probably now the best medium-sized hot (not hyper) hatch you can buy. And were the Civic and indeed the Focus ST still around, for my money, the Cupra would still get second step.
It’s still no pretender to Golf Mk7 Clubsport S or Leon Sub8 status in the VAG hot hatch hall of fame either but it delivers a pleasantly surprising level of enjoyment.
Driver’s note
‘You tend to drive on trust rather than feel, but the Cupra’s steering is positive, while the brakes have a solid, reassuring bite at the top of the pedal. You feel dialled in, and it’s that bit more involving than a Golf GTI Clubsport. It’d be more involving still with three pedals, of course, but the Leon is DSG-only these days.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, who tested the Cupra Leon against the Golf GTI Clubsport
Interior and tech
- Expensive optional seats add theatre and a great driving position
- Infotainment better but still hides key controls within menus
- Overall a nice place to be nonetheless
The signs are there right away that this is a more special driving device than a Golf. Open the door and you’re greeted by the pair of very serious-looking carbon-shelled bucket seats. Normally the preserve of very expensive fast Audis, these are standard on VZ3 specification and not optional further down the range.
The speckled, disparately perforated recycled microfibre trim might divide opinion but as you drop into and adjust them, the perfect driving position is easy to find. A glance around the cabin reveals that the only notable change, apart from the seats and some more upmarket trim, is the new larger 12.9-inch infotainment screen.
More responsive and with higher fidelity it might be but it’s still bereft of physical climate controls. A few taps through the ‘Clima’ menu (as it’s labelled by Cupra) and a graze of the now backlit temperature controls gets the cabin atmosphere where you want it – it’s an improvement over the previous, fiddlier, interface but still only tolerable at best.
Speed and lane warnings are of course now a given, though relatively easy to switch off via buttons on the steering wheel. One thing the Cupra could stand to borrow from the latest Golfs is the VW’s pair of paddle-shifters, either the standard finger-indented items or the full-on optional paddles from the R.
Material quality is good – in places better than that found in an equivalent Golf, but the design is more interesting with the use of textured plastics, copper-coloured stitching and metallic-effect finishes.
A highlight is the full-width LED ambient lighting feature that runs along the base of the windscreen. This simple configurable lighting element gives the whole interior a much more premium feel at night, and works brilliantly with the clear and responsive digital instrument cluster that can be configured in a myriad of different ways.
Overall space and visibility is also impressive, all adding up to a near-premium experience that’s one of the few distinct improvements made over the previous-generation Leon.
MPG and running costs
All Cupra Leons are relatively efficient considering their level of performance. The all-wheel-drive 333 estate is unsurprisingly the thirstiest, while the PHEVs will be by far the most frugal with management and effective use of that plug-in powertrain.
With the 300, like all modern turbocharged petrol engines, on-paper mpg figures – in this case between 35 and 37mpg – take some restraint to achieve, as the moment you get that turbo spinning the figures will plummet. More regularly you will see indicated mpg in the low to mid 30s, though high 30s are possible on a long run.
The EA888 motor has otherwise proven to be very reliable, and throughout our many experiences has had no major hiccups. However, a common failure point remains the water pump and thermostat housing. The Leon’s updated infotainment system is a bit sturdier than before, with less of a tendency to freeze up.
Price and rivals
As of August 2026, the Cupra Leon range starts with 1.5-litre cars from £32,785 but the ones we’re interested in are the hottest 2-litre, 296bhp models. These start from £44,520 for a 2-litre VZ1 and as usual, come as standard with the multi-stage adaptive dampers. As above, you don’t get the fancy wheels, big brakes or bucket seats, which only come as standard on the £50,420 VZ3. The Golf GTI in its most basic form does start cheaper, at £40,860 but with the right wheels and the optional adaptive chassis control added, that rises to over £42,000. A Clubsport with Adaptive Chassis control and the performance pack will set you back over £47,000.
Want AWD but still want a hatch? The choice is between a Golf R for similar money to a top-spec Leon (with DCC and a few options), the new BMW M135 starting from £45,630 and the more expensive Mercedes-AMG A35 from £48,030. There's also the Audi S3. The premium German badges do offer a bit more brand appeal as well as heightened fit and finish for the cash compared to the Cupra, if not the scrappy driving thrills to match. Just 50 of the top-spec VZ are coming to the UK, costing almost £60,000.
Specs
|Cupra Leon 300
|Cupra Leon VZ
|Engine
|In-line 4-cyle, 1984cc, turbocharged
|In-line 4-cyle, 1984cc, turbocharged
|Power
|296bhp @ 5300-6500rpm
|321bhp @ 5600-6500rpm
|Torque
|295lb ft @ 2000-5200rpm
|310lb-ft @ 2100-5500rpm
|Weight
|1420kg (212bhp/ton)
|1420kg (230bhp/ton)
|0-62mph
|5.7sec
|5.4sec
|Top speed
|155mph
|168mph
|Price
|£44,520
|c£58,000