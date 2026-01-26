Cupra has been out on its own as a separate brand from SEAT for almost a decade. No, we’ve not seen some sort of Alpine-rivaling bespoke sports car in that time but there has been a refreshing dedication to driving engagement in most of what Cupra does.

The irony is that no model demonstrates this more than the Cupra Leon hot hatch, the car that started it all back when Cupra was just a flagship ‘hot’ trim and one of few Cupra-branded models that’s still a version of an existing SEAT. Having undergone a comprehensive more distinctive Cupra-specific styling update and latterly gained a new flagship VZ version that matches the Golf R for power, is the latest Cupra Leon a more appealing proposition than a Golf GTI?

Engine, gearbox and performance

EA888 engine isn’t as enthusiastic as the Civic Type R’s

DSG transmission is obedient and responsive

‘Sound actor’ fake noises are contrived

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The 296bhp, 295lb ft EA888 2-litre turbocharged engine and seven-speed DSG gearbox match the Golf Clubsport and are as they were in the previous model – strong, effective, if not totally involving. The ‘sound actor’ system is far from convincing, too. The synthesised sounds are meant to augment the famously flat-sounding EA888 but to me, they just sound a bit weird. At idle, it pulses in a way the faithful old four-banger never has, like an old Impreza with a drainpipe exhaust. ‘An aggressive but 100 per cent natural sound’ (as described by Cupra), it is not.

There's also a lack of a sparkling top end, the sort that made the previous-generation Sub8 and Cupra R models come alive. Instead, current Cupras strain at the top end of the rev range, thanks to emissions control strangulation.