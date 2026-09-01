Bespoke Trofeo RS tyres have been developed with Pirelli (though less focused rubber will be available as a no-cost option), for greater grip and also sharper steering response. Bentley claims the Supersports is capable of lateral cornering forces of 1.3g, and it feels believable.

With the traction control switched on, it’s resolutely safe whereas in its handy halfway-house ESC Sport mode or entirely switched off, it can let go quite quickly if you’re heavy handed – after all, there is 590lb ft going directly to the rear tyres – but it’s controllable when it does. The Supersports needs a good cooldown lap (or two) for the brakes after being exercised. It’s no lightweight sports car and it is not intended to be a track-focused car yet it acquits itself very well around this particularly challenging circuit.

A more driver-focused kind of Bentley, yet one which doesn’t lose its Grand Tourer character, feels in-keeping with the brand. The Supersports unlocks more of the potential within the Conti GT platform without losing its usability. Its essential ‘Bentley-ness,’ for want of a better term, is still intact.

Hot sauce and ice cream can go surprisingly well together. It’s not a flavour for everyone but people who like it really like it. You get the sense the 500 Supersports customers will like their cars a lot, too. The road will be the Supersport’s natural habitat, and what it feels like out there will be the real acid test. From this brief, track-only snapshot at Laguna Seca, you get the sense it’s going to be a lot of fun.

Price and rivals

The Supersports has no exact or obvious rivals. While its power, reduced weight and performance figures might have you looking to the new Aston Martin DB12 S, it could be considered a more serious car than Gaydon’s recently refined GT. At £342,900, it’s over £130,000 more expensive too, potentially then putting it in the firing line of the Vanquish, or Ferrari’s 12 Cilindri, at which point it’s wading into battle with a deficit of 150bhp+. It being a limited run of just 500 cars, that are all sold, perhaps makes such a comparison redundant anyway.

Specs