Through Goodwood’s quickest corners, such as the flat-out right-hander of Fordwater, the M2’s steering is a touch too darty, but it feels surefooted beneath you as you lean into the grip. The latest M2 doesn’t communicate much through the steering and the Trofeos don’t change that, but it feels neutral, grippy and confidence inspiring. The front end is keyed in and traction is superb, so you don’t need to work hard to hustle it around the lap. As the pace picks up, however, the M2’s considerable mass becomes more evident, particularly under combined cornering and braking. That, more than the tyres, is the biggest hindrance around here.

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Switching to the Cayman on already-warm Trofeo RS’s makes you feel like a superhero. This is a test of the tyres rather than the cars but it’s hard to describe just how dramatically more feelsome, precise, controlled and suited to the track the GT4 feels. It allows you to hone in on the nuances of the tyre’s performance and the balance of the car far, far better than you can in the BMW.

It’s not just the peak performance, but how quickly and comfortably you can achieve it. The GT4 on Trofeo RSs feels totally dialled in, turning in with clarity and generating fantastic grip. You can lean right up against the limit and when you do, the lateral force is quite impressive. More impressive still is how you can brake hard and deep into corners while cranking introducing steering lock (such as through St. Mary’s or Woodcote) without the rear becoming nervous or unstable. As a package it breeds massive confidence.

Eventually you do find the limit, and in this GT4 it’s the front end that gives up first. It’s mainly under power, when the Cayman squats on its rear axle and the front tyres can’t quite hold your chosen line. Drive just below this level and both the car and tyres are really impressive, however. You can drive within fine margins with minute, almost imperceptible adjustments to the steering and pedals, which is the mark of a precise and biddable tyre.

A definitive verdict on the Trofeo RS will need to wait until we test it more extensively – and against its rivals – but its feedback and capability really impress here. I’d caveat this by saying they probably need to be fitted to a focused sports car to show their best, and allow you to fully utilise their precision and grip. They didn’t transform the M2 into a feelsome, truly confidence inspiring coupe, but they did accentuate the qualities of the Cayman to fantastic effect.