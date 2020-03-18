Approaching the newly updated car however, things are different. Even just looking at what’s new, there’s influence coming in from the excellent Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, not just with the added power (now 641bhp) and the addition of synthetic sounds and gears, but with multi-stage adaptive dampers and revised steering. Set the new EV6 GT up with the gears and the sound, and the dampers in the right setting (one off firmest) and it’s a car that can be genuine fun. At least it was up the Old Military Road in Scotland. Range is still not the best (its performance means it doesn’t breach 300 miles according to WLTP) but 279 miles is an improvement over the old one.

> Kia EV6 GT review

Porsche Cayenne Electric

Pros – Astonishing performance; dynamic ability; refinement

Cons – It needs expensive options to be at its best; excessive price and performance; middling range

evo rating: 4 stars

Porsche’s Cayenne strategy has changed dramatically in the years since the Electric model was approved for development. Initially intended as a wholesale replacement, the Cayenne Electric will now be sold alongside its combustion and hybrid badge-mates.

Don’t mistake Porsche’s flagging confidence in the market for a lack of confidence in its own product, however. This is a highly impressive, technically advanced, well-engineered and resolved electric SUV. In the high-performance Turbo model, Porsche uses Formula E-inspired direct oil cooling. With almost 900bhp in standard mode, or over 1100bhp (yes really) in launch mode, it can trouble a Bugatti Veyron for acceleration performance.

However, being a Porsche, it’s also responsive, steers crisply and is comfortable yet controlled. With Porsche’s hydraulic active ride suspension system, it drives more like a fast estate than a higher-riding SUV.

The only thing you need to be aware of when looking at a Cayenne, is getting the right version, with the right options. The Turbo model’s extra performance is almost pointless compared to the S, so our recommendation is the S, with active ride, rear steering and Porsche’s PTV-Plus limited-slip diff. Watch how much of the power you use too. It’s claimed the Cayenne S Electric can go over 410 miles on a charge. That halves if you dig into its performance.

> Porsche Cayenne Electric review