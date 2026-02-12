We were deeply impressed by the electric Porsche Macan when we first drove it in 2024. As Porsche’s first step into the mainstream EV market it had pretty much all bases covered: a new 800-volt Premium Platform Electric architecture shared with Audi meant it was bang up to date in terms of range (not far off 400 miles) and charging speeds (up to 270kW), but most importantly, it felt like a Porsche – precise, nuanced and a world away from the technically related Audi Q6 e-tron in terms of its dynamics. Quick too – a bit of a monster in fact, as a 630bhp Turbo. At the time we described it as ‘one of the most rounded and capable EVs of its type’.

However, that impression unravelled slightly when we drove a wider range of models. As it turns out the electric Macan is very sensitive to spec: as well as being offered with rear or four wheel drive and numerous power levels, you can specify it with coil springs or air suspension, with or without PASM adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering and a torque vectoring rear axle. Without all the fancy hardware, it feels like quite a different car. Still competent but less sophisticated, busier and a bit scrappy at times on a bumpy road, lacking finesse.

That’s where the new GTS comes in. In theory it should be the Macan at its best – Porsche calls it the most dynamic and ‘emotional’ model in the range, packing cherry-picked suspension and chassis options while being cheaper than the Turbo (still a very punchy £89,000, compared to £97,500) and not having the headline 600bhp+ power figure of the flagship – which, let’s face it, no one really needs. Look closer, however, and you might wonder whether there’s enough here to warrant the GTS badge.