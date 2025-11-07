Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review – can this performance EV tempt you out of a BMW M3?

The four-piston (400mm front) brakes are by wire with the car’s brain consistently blending the efforts of the regenerative element and conventional friction elements, to positive effect. You lean on the brakes without paying any mind to their slightly complicated constitution.

It’s a car you can build a natural flow with and enjoy when not fully at the limit. There’s good corner exit adjustability, the e-LSD shuffling power to the outside wheel as you add a glob of throttle and a twist of opposite lock, though as in the 5 N, you get the sense there’s definitely more expression and a more natural feel that could be unlocked here.

It's not a car you dump the power and hit the lock stops, rather you use the rear axle to point the car at pace. The steering gets fizzier and heavier with the sportier modes but isn't laden with real feel. Rather it's razor accurate, working with the eLSD to make the car incredibly pointy and responsive when it's up on its toes. That said, the weight, while very well managed, is there. Patchy wet-and-dry surfaces make the 6 N quite inconsistent, gripping like a mollusc on dry stretches but slipping worryingly early on damp patches, the weight and momentum quickly snatching control. The vertical control is great but horizontally, especially in switchbacks, the sense of mass suddenly becomes very high-definition, as it would to be fair in any heavy car, whether electric, petrol or hybrid – ahem M5.

Indeed this and the Ioniq 6 N’s other flaws will come familiar to those who’ve spent time in its Ioniq 5 N sibling. Electric power simply isn’t as convenient as petrol if you’re looking at spending a few days dissecting the English countryside, even with 350kW charging capability, good for 10 to 80 per cent battery charge in as little as 18 minutes. We saw an indicated 200 miles before we set off, with the number of miles lost ratcheting up much higher than the actual distance we’d traveled for most of our test; it’s claimed the Ioniq 6 N will deliver around 120 miles when driven flat-out on track. It’s also not ideal if you’re hoping for your performance car to retain some of its value, with some 5 N’s dropping a third of the value after just a year of average use.