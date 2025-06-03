The Peugeot 208 GTi is back: we've had a first look at the new £35k hot hatch

Seven years since the Peugeot 208 GTi was axed, it’s back, albeit now as an all-electric machine with an extra letter in its name: the Peugeot E-208 GTi. Initially revealed last year at the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours, we saw the finalised production version at the 2026 race, and its spec and prices are now confirmed. In the UK, the Peugeot E-208 GTi will start from £34,995 before options. It is expected, though not yet confirmed at the time of writing, that the 208 GTi will be approved for the Electric Car Grant, lowering the price by a further £1500.

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Performance figures have also been confirmed, including a swift 0-62mph time of 5.5sec, and a WLTP-rated range of up to 234 miles. The latter is with Hankook tyres, a no-cost option; standard fit are Michelin Pilot Sport 4S performance tyres, reducing range to 219 miles. That’s a change from the stickier Michelin Cup 2 tyres fitted to the show car.

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The E-208 GTi shares underpinnings with the Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo Junior. The new model takes on the Alpine A290 and Mini Cooper JCW Electric as an all-electric alternative to the traditional small hot hatch. Its price is in a similar bracket to that of the Mini, and the top GTS version of the Alpine A290.

While the ordinary Peugeot 208 is offered in a blend of combustion, hybrid and electric forms, the 208 GTi is available with electric power only, for now. Based on the same Stellantis-derived eCMP platform as its Italian relatives, it shares the same front-mounted motor and battery pairing.