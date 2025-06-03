The Peugeot 208 GTi is back: we've had a first look at the new £35k hot hatch
Peugeot’s new electric hot hatch has been shown at the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours, and UK pricing has come with it. Here are all the details
Seven years since the Peugeot 208 GTi was axed, it’s back, albeit now as an all-electric machine with an extra letter in its name: the Peugeot E-208 GTi. Initially revealed last year at the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours, we saw the finalised production version at the 2026 race, and its spec and prices are now confirmed. In the UK, the Peugeot E-208 GTi will start from £34,995 before options. It is expected, though not yet confirmed at the time of writing, that the 208 GTi will be approved for the Electric Car Grant, lowering the price by a further £1500.
Performance figures have also been confirmed, including a swift 0-62mph time of 5.5sec, and a WLTP-rated range of up to 234 miles. The latter is with Hankook tyres, a no-cost option; standard fit are Michelin Pilot Sport 4S performance tyres, reducing range to 219 miles. That’s a change from the stickier Michelin Cup 2 tyres fitted to the show car.
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The E-208 GTi shares underpinnings with the Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo Junior. The new model takes on the Alpine A290 and Mini Cooper JCW Electric as an all-electric alternative to the traditional small hot hatch. Its price is in a similar bracket to that of the Mini, and the top GTS version of the Alpine A290.
While the ordinary Peugeot 208 is offered in a blend of combustion, hybrid and electric forms, the 208 GTi is available with electric power only, for now. Based on the same Stellantis-derived eCMP platform as its Italian relatives, it shares the same front-mounted motor and battery pairing.
The Peugeot’s motor develops 277bhp, matching the Scorpionissima version of the Abarth 6002 and the Veloce version of the Alfa Junior. Peugeot considers its performance figures to be best-in-class, compared with 6.4sec to 62mph for the Alpine A290 and 5.9sec for the Mini JCW Electric.
Peugeot E-208 GTi – technical details
Mounted to the front axle is a new ‘M4+’ electric motor, built in France and developed by Peugeot Sport, leaning on expertise from engineers in its endurance racing programmes for both the motor and its control software. The 277bhp and 254lb ft power and torque figures are identical to the 208’s range-topping Alfa and Abarth relatives, sent through a mechanical limited-slip differential unlike the less powerful 217bhp Alpine A290 GTS.
Likewise the 5.5sec 0-62mph time (two tenths quicker than Peugeot’s originally forecast figure) is identical to the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima and Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce. Top speed is limited to 112mph, compared with the 124mph of its siblings. For reference, the combustion-powered 208 GTi managed a 6.5sec 0-62mph time at its best, with output standing at 205bhp in its top spec. Perhaps the most relevant figure for how the 208’s acceleration will feel in practise is a 50-75mph time of 3.2 seconds.
Peugeot has worked to give the 208 GTi its own character. To help it stand out on the road and perform in more than just a straight line, ride height has been lowered by 25mm, track width increased by 56mm and 28mm front and rear respectively, and even the arch trims subtly flared to accommodate the wider track. The diffuser and splitter are more aggressive too, with the former now featuring an integrated fog light.
Peugeot Sport says it has worked to ensure a true GTi feel in everything from the steering to the brakes, fitting specific springs and bespoke dampers (complete with hydraulic bump stops, like the Abarth) and steering for optimum response. An additional anti-roll bar has been added at the rear, with the original front bar retained.
The ARB balance is now 50:50 front to rear, compared to 30:70 in the standard e208. There’s even a new Sport ESC mode to take assistance systems out of the equation, leaving everything to the driver for the very best roads. Brakes are chunky 355mm, four-piston items on the front axle (handy given the c1600kg weight figure) with trademark red GTi calipers. The rear brakes are unchanged from the regular 208.
The brakes should also have good feel when in Sport mode (the most driver-focused of the three modes, the others being Eco and Normal). That’s because in Sport the regenerative braking system is switched off, with the car only using its friction brakes for more consistent pedal feel. Regenerative braking comes back in Normal and Eco, and while there will be a loss of range with it disabled in Sport, this is deemed a worthwhile trade for the improvement in pedal feel.
Peugeot’s motorsport engineers have also been at work on battery thermal management, ensuring that power won’t be limited in high-temperature conditions – for example driving on a mountain pass in Sport mode shouldn’t result in power being pegged back as the battery heats up.
The stability control has a Sport mode allowing greater freedom, and Peugeot says the car has been developed with some level of track ability in mind. It’s not confirmed whether the system can be fully switched off. There will be an artificial sound to the E-208 GTi, which Peugeot describes as ‘selectable sound ambience linked to motor speed,’ adding that it can be easily activated or deactivated. Peugeot has not confirmed kerb weight but states a power-to-weight ratio of 5.5kg/hp, which suggests the total weight will be around the 1546kg mark.
Peugeot E-208 GTi – design and interior
If you’ve spent much time around a standard Peugeot 208, the GTi’s design will be familiar. The design changes are far from radical, but a new red theme has been applied throughout to go along with the bold new GTi-exclusive red paint scheme. On the exterior, red highlights can be found in the headlights, badging, new darkened grille, rear spoiler and even the arch surrounds. It also continues on the new 18-inch wheels, designed to reference the iconic design of the 205 GTi’s Speedlines – the car shown last year had a rather controversial, oversized 'GTi' centre cap, but this has now been swapped for a more conventional design for the production variant.
Inside the theme continues, with red carpeting, stitching, floor mats and seat belts giving the cabin a bold new aesthetic. Switchgear and that compact, two-spoke steering wheel are shared with the ordinary car, but a good dose of Alcantara and fabric upholstery for the new, heavily bolstered sports seats give it a fresh new look. The digital dash and ambient lighting are set to a red theme out of the box, with faux carbonfibre trim also featuring on the dashboard.
Seven colours are available at launch: white, red, blue, black, yellow and two shades of grey. Several of them reference the classic 205 GTi.
Peugeot E-208 GTi specs and rivals
|2026 Peugeot 208 GTi Concept
|Alpine A290 GTS
|Mini Cooper JCW Electric
|Powertrain
|Single-motor, front-wheel drive
|Single-motor, front-wheel drive
|Single-motor, front-wheel drive
|Power
|277bhp
|217bhp
|254bhp
|Torque
|254lb ft
|221lb ft
|251lb ft
|Weight
|c1546kg
|1479kg
|1650kg
|Power-to-weight
|c182bhp/ton
|149bhp/ton
|156bhp/ton
|0-62mph
|5.5sec
|6.4sec
|5.9sec
|Top speed
|112mph
|106mph
|124mph
|Range (WLTP combined)
|234 miles (WLTP)
|226 miles
|251 miles