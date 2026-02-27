‘A GTi has to be a really perfect hot hatch. I don’t want to launch this car and be told it’s not up to the GTi badge.’

Will the 208 GTi be a one and done GTi? Possibly not. Though it’s early days, it sounds like Pavey has best intentions to bring a range on stream, should the 208 GTi be favourably received and sell well, as long as it’s possible to create cars worthy of the badge:

‘GTi is a story for us. It started long ago. The 208 is the next step and definitely if we start this next generation of GTis with the 208, our ambition would be to continue with further models, though there’s nothing ready yet or that is mature to announce. We will continue to work on future models but until we’re sure they’re really up to the level of the GTi then we won’t launch them.’

He isn’t entirely opposed to the idea of a new Rallye, based on the basic 208 GTi rally car Peugeot currently sells, though the fact he congratulated us for the suggestion perhaps suggests it’s not something he and his team have yet considered:

‘You can imagine a return of the Rallye badge but it would not be with a powerful ICE engine. It’s a good idea.’

Pavey claims that legislation precludes introduction of a petrol-powered GTi with the right level of performance. The French ‘vehicle malus’ is a taxation on CO2 emissions of new vehicles payable on delivery, that can rise to as much as €80,000 for cars producing over 194g/km of CO2. The last petrol 208 GTi only emitted 125g/km of CO2 – a figure that would incur a relatively nominal €540 ‘malus’ today. However Pavey claims an engine that would produce the kind of power a 2026 GTi needs (the EV, for example, has 276bhp) would produce significantly more. He doesn’t see another all-ICE GTi in Peugeot’s future:

‘I don’t think we can do a GTi with an engine again. This car will be sold mainly in Europe and the rules mean we need to get to a certain level of CO2 just to make the car affordable. In France for example, there’s an €80,000 tax on cars with too high CO2. This kills it. If you want to get to a level of power it needs to be a real GTi with an ICE engine, it’s impossible.’