Volkswagen Touareg (Mk3, 2018 - 2026) review – still a true BMW X5 rival?
It might be at the end of its life in third-generation form, but Volkswagen’s dependable SUV still does exactly what it says on the tin
In a world of Range Rovers, Bentley Bentaygas, Porsche Cayennes and Audi Q8s it’s easy to look over the more humble offerings in the premium SUV sector, with buyers inclined to step down a sector to the Kodiaqs and Q5s instead. But there’s one large, luxury SUV that, while it might not have the most fashionable of name tags, still wears a classless badge and, despite many walking past it to go on and buy an older, worn out rival, it's one of the best you can buy if your requirements are more function over fashion. It might be nearing the end of its life, but the third-generation Volkswagen Touareg is just as dependable as ever.
VW’s SUV had a sizable update a few years ago that included a new look inside and out, and despite being almost a decade old, it still looks good, sturdy even. Its design varies only slightly from previous models but-post 2024 cars gained an armful of technology and powertrain updates. It still shares much of its core construction with other models in the VW Group portfolio from Audi to Lamborghini, although it remains the value proposition relative to other offerings in the segment.
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Engine, gearbox and technical highlights
- Petrol or diesel 3-litre V6 powertrains
- Eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive as standard
- Plug-in hybrid petrol most efficient, with 30-mile pure electric range
As is usually the way, the Touareg range was cut down significantly towards the end of its life, with the previous six trim levels knocked back to Black Edition, R and Final Edition. A choice of 3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 powertrains span the range, available in pure-combustion and petrol and diesel forms for more variety than we’ve seen elsewhere in the market. The diesel offering comes with either 228bhp or 282bhp, which is eclipsed by the output of the 335bhp petrol, – opt for a plug-in hybrid petrol and you get more still, with either 376bhp or 456bhp in the R eHybrid. All models get an eight-speed automatic gearbox and VW’s 4MOTION permanent four-wheel drivetrain – it features a self-locking central differential too, for the rare occasion a Touareg ends up off road.
We’ve driven both the range-topping, plug-in hybrid R and the 282bhp diesel. The former has had everything thrown at for its £80,710 price tag, including a 14.3kWh battery pack, which VW claims provides 30 miles of electric range. During our time it did exactly that, with enough on the move regen to keep the battery topped up on most journeys. The electric drive is well configured to cut in and out when you would expect it, with the V6 engine more than capable of picking up the baton when required. It’s therefore the most efficient option, with a 35mpg average mpg readout from the combustion-only diesel edging on the thirsty side.
Performance, ride and handling
- Touareg R petrol hybrid feels strained and harsh
- Fidgety, unsettled ride at odds with its otherwise robust feel
- Smooth, dependable V6 diesel is the powertrain to go for
The V6 petrol isn’t the best when it’s working on its own with no electric boost, as it can feel strained and under pressure to maintain momentum wiping out any economy gains its hybrid powertrain provides. It’s not especially sprightly and when stretched it sounds quite harsh, even in Sport mode when some acoustic support is pumped through the cabin.
Standard air-suspension combined with the 35 profile 22-inch wheels and tyres make for an unsettled ride. It’s not choppy or harsh, but there’s always a constant fidget from beneath you unsettling the chassis and sending unwanted feedback through your fingertips and backsideIt’s at odds with the robust feeling and quality of the interior.
If you can ignore the ride, the Touareg R leaves you wanting very little from its interior. There’s more space than most London flats but it doesn’t feel like an empty warehouse and the fit and finish is a step up from your expectations and on a par with many premium rivals, certainly from BMW and Mercedes and possibly Porsche. Then again, don’t forget this model costs £80,710.
£68,840 is still also a sizeable amount of money to pay for a TDI Black Edition, but in return VW will supply you with a practical family/sensible pair of trousers and it’s the pick of the range, an SUV that makes sense and one that’s designed for a purpose rather than a status symbol.
For some in 2026, a diesel engine is the antichrist of personal mobility, but for many it’s still the best solution, and VW knows this, which is why it's spent a great deal perfecting the Touareg powered as such. With 282bhp it’s not hugely quick (0-62mph is in 6.4sec), and the throttle mapping is unusually leisurely, but combine waves of torque (443lb ft to be precise) with low engine speeds, c35mpg fuel economy and easy progress, and the V6 TDI quickly makes you forget that you need to refuel using a black nozzle that’s a bit smelly and sticky. It sounds good, too, with a warm, dependable six-cylinder soundtrack to match the Touareg’s dependable stereotype.
Matched with the a smoother ride than the R’s (the TDI has a higher 40 profile tyre fitted to a smaller 21-inch wheel) the Black Edition TDI could slot in to a family fleet with Caterhams and 911s stashed away without anyone noticing but all appreciating when it’s asked to transport a family from one end of the country to another. Or to Waitrose.
Interior and tech
- High price yields extensive standard equipment
- Intelligent IQ.Light Matrix headlights are impressive
- Functional cabin has some cheap materials
The Touareg’s hefty price tags do provide you with plenty of standard kit, and not all of it is as infuriating to use as in a Golf. Air suspension is standard across the range (all-wheel steering an £810 option), panoramic roofs are included too, as are heated memory electric seats, 360-degree cameras for parking, Apple and Android wireless connections and even roof load sensors that communicate with the car’s electronic chassis controls to shift its centre of gravity after fitting a roof box. Clever.
There are few features that serve as an everyday reminder of the Touareg’s flagship status in the range, too, with its standard active ‘IQ.Light Matrix’ LED headlights up there with the very best on the market. Some active systems fail to react to oncoming traffic in time, leaving you in an awkward position, but these respond instantaneously. They even illuminate only your lane, defined by a sharp border that gently shifts to the next lane with a smooth animation mid lane-change.
This kit is all well and good, but there’s no hiding from the fact that this interior is lacking in terms of its design compared to rivals from Audi and BMW – primary controls for vital features are all quite bulky in design and with a cheap, hollow feel. There’s lots of scratch and fingerprint-prone black glossy plastic too, and the high seating position leaves something to be desired.
Nevertheless, it’s a very functional cabin with lots of modern amenities you might not expect from a car that entered the market almost a decade ago. The digital dash is a 12-inch display, the central infotainment a sharp 15-inch item, and you can add options like a head-up display (£1170), four ventilated and heated seats (£1113), a 12-speaker 730w Dynaudio sound system (£1450) and even Night Vision (yes, really) for £1630.
Price, specs and rivals
When it comes to picking a Touareg, the petrol models are best to walk by. There are better options from within the group’s portfolio, especially the likes of the Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid. Where the Touareg does score highly is when you go old school and stick with a turbo diesel engine, making it a great way to cover big miles in great comfort with a great deal of life stuff strapped in and on it. The world might have fallen out of love with the diesel SUV, and many point out we shouldn’t have hooked up and got together with them in the first place, but for some it’s exactly what they need, and VW’s TDI-powered Touareg provides just that.
As Volkswagen sells the last of its UK cars, the cheapest Touareg comes in the form of the Final Edition for £74,285. For not much more you can have the Black Edition for £74,646, with the more powerful (and less desirable) plug-in hybrid petrol R priced from £81,470 – oddly, this variant is cheapest in ‘Final Edition’-form, with pricing rising to £82,965 for the standard R.
The new Audi Q7 leans even further into the old school V6 diesel approach by omitting a petrol engine entirely from the lineup for now, but it’s a much more sophisticated product. There are fewer physical controls in here and its bold, aggressive design won’t be for some, but at £81,665 it won’t cost you much more than the Volkswagen. Pricing for the Neue Klasse BMW X5 hasn’t been disclosed, but expect it to start from a similar point – it offers much more flexibility in terms of its powertrains, with hybrid, diesel, petrol and pure-electric options.
Volkswagen Touareg TDI Final Edition specs
|Engine
|3-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder (diesel)
|Power
|282bhp
|Torque
|443lb ft
|Weight
|2122kg
|Power-to-weight
|133bhp/ton
|0-62mph
|6.4sec
|Top speed
|147mph
|Basic price
|£74,285