There are few features that serve as an everyday reminder of the Touareg’s flagship status in the range, too, with its standard active ‘IQ.Light Matrix’ LED headlights up there with the very best on the market. Some active systems fail to react to oncoming traffic in time, leaving you in an awkward position, but these respond instantaneously. They even illuminate only your lane, defined by a sharp border that gently shifts to the next lane with a smooth animation mid lane-change.

This kit is all well and good, but there’s no hiding from the fact that this interior is lacking in terms of its design compared to rivals from Audi and BMW – primary controls for vital features are all quite bulky in design and with a cheap, hollow feel. There’s lots of scratch and fingerprint-prone black glossy plastic too, and the high seating position leaves something to be desired.

Nevertheless, it’s a very functional cabin with lots of modern amenities you might not expect from a car that entered the market almost a decade ago. The digital dash is a 12-inch display, the central infotainment a sharp 15-inch item, and you can add options like a head-up display (£1170), four ventilated and heated seats (£1113), a 12-speaker 730w Dynaudio sound system (£1450) and even Night Vision (yes, really) for £1630.

Price, specs and rivals

When it comes to picking a Touareg, the petrol models are best to walk by. There are better options from within the group’s portfolio, especially the likes of the Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid. Where the Touareg does score highly is when you go old school and stick with a turbo diesel engine, making it a great way to cover big miles in great comfort with a great deal of life stuff strapped in and on it. The world might have fallen out of love with the diesel SUV, and many point out we shouldn’t have hooked up and got together with them in the first place, but for some it’s exactly what they need, and VW’s TDI-powered Touareg provides just that.

As Volkswagen sells the last of its UK cars, the cheapest Touareg comes in the form of the Final Edition for £74,285. For not much more you can have the Black Edition for £74,646, with the more powerful (and less desirable) plug-in hybrid petrol R priced from £81,470 – oddly, this variant is cheapest in ‘Final Edition’-form, with pricing rising to £82,965 for the standard R.

The new Audi Q7 leans even further into the old school V6 diesel approach by omitting a petrol engine entirely from the lineup for now, but it’s a much more sophisticated product. There are fewer physical controls in here and its bold, aggressive design won’t be for some, but at £81,665 it won’t cost you much more than the Volkswagen. Pricing for the Neue Klasse BMW X5 hasn’t been disclosed, but expect it to start from a similar point – it offers much more flexibility in terms of its powertrains, with hybrid, diesel, petrol and pure-electric options.

Volkswagen Touareg TDI Final Edition specs