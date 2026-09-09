The iDrive system and driver’s display didn’t look or feel particularly special when new certainly looks and feels their age now. All the same, being related to other BMWs of the era, they work reasonably well.

MPG and running costs

The official 100+mpg figure was a fantasy

But 35-40mpg and more is possible with diligent charging

Brakes and tyres are modest and therefore cheap

As you’d expect, the i8 was an emissions focused car. It’s possible to run it completely on electricity for 22 miles at speeds up to 75mph, or alternatively, use the combination of the two power sources while the car is set to EcoPro mode to achieve a 330-mile total range. Fuel consumption is a claimed 134mpg, but don’t expect to see that in real world usage – somewhere between 35 and 40mpg in normal use is much more realistic and still impressive for a sports car.

The bottom line is, the i8 is going to be more efficient in day-to-day use than virtually every other conventionally powered sports car. The i8 makes most sense, economically and practically, when the owner can regularly charge it – perhaps at home and at work.

The i8 will look after you in terms of regular consumables. The engine, while more difficult to access for servicing, comes from a Mini, so shouldn’t break the bank in terms of parts. Likewise the relatively modest brakes and skinny tyres will attack the wallet with a far lighter touch than most ‘proper’ sports and supercars.

12,500 miles in a BMW i8 – Stuart Gallagher

'The car that doesn’t win the group test or float our boat on that first drive but is one you sense that, over time, could be the best alternative choice. That is where BMW’s i8 comes in and why its carbonfibre tub and aluminium and plastic body were allocated a space in the evo car park for eight months. The i8 had impressed us in 2014 when it was new, but further exposure to it left us enthralled and nonplussed in equal measure. It looked cool to some, drove okay for others, and most of us admired its tech. But whenever we had an i8 around for a few days to test there was never a fistfight to win the key for the night. Perhaps a longer stint with one could help our view become more concrete.

‘The i8 doesn’t need special paint to turn heads; three years on from its launch it is still a car that draws attention like few others. Tesla aside, there are few, if any, that break the modern-day car-design code as much as this one. The dihedral doors wowed young and old, but they did make egress and ingress a challenge and contributed to the reason Mrs Gallagher despised the i8 so; little legs and a high, wide sill do not make for an elegant entry or exit. And for a 2+2 coupe the luggage space is next to hopeless; a Lotus Elise has more.