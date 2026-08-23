Bigger wheels would have made the job of sourcing suitable carbon brakes easier, but in the end the VHPK retained wheels of the same 15-inch front and 16-inch rear diameter as a stock Elise, albeit with a slightly wider rim and made to Analogue’s bespoke design to save weight and evoke the original split-spoke style.\

They’re fitted with Yokohama Advan Neova AD08RS tyres – 195/50 R15 at the front, 225/45 R16 at the rear. With a decent depth of sidewall, they promise greater compliance and sit just-so within the bodywork. The result, to my eyes at least, is a perfect stance, and an overall look that works hard to unite the conflicting objectives of aesthetic style and dynamic substance.

As for the brakes, they’re dinky 300mm carbon discs gripped by four-pot AP calipers and Pagid pads. Built to Analogue’s specification, each rotor alone saves 2.6kg versus the standard Elise disc (cast iron, not MMC). Reflecting the obsessive nature of the VHPK programme, there is a lighter carbonfibre wheel option in development to further reduce unsprung weight.

The central driving position is a defining feature of the VHPK, one that places it in elite company. It’s a modification that was first seen in the Lotus Sport Elise – a one-make racer built at the factory and a forerunner of the S1 Exige. Analogue has taken that idea and improved it with better mountings for the seat frame, while the interior has been trimmed such that it looks like it was born this way.

Driving the Analogue Automotive VHPK Elise

Climbing in with the roof removed is unexpectedly discombobulating. Partly because you don’t want to leave footprints on the carpet as you step in, but also because the seat is too far away to slide yourself across the sill and in, as you would in a regular mid-engined car. Once you’ve navigated your way to the seat and slipped down into position, it feels the most natural thing in the world. Centred in the cockpit with the road ahead framed in perfect symmetry by the windscreen surround, you’re enjoying a £20million view, as experienced by owners of the McLaren F1 and, more recently, the GMA T.50.

For whatever reason, I expect to find the gearlever on the right, race-car style, but with the gearbox mounted on the left end of the transverse K-series engine, the most direct route for the linkage places the lever to your left, as it would be in a right-hand-drive Elise. It’s funny to have your feet floating on the pedals, free from the confines of a footwell. There’s so much space for such a small car, though it still feels intimate. Not single-seater snug like a BAC Mono, but singular and focused. Road cars are rarely so selfishly designed around the driver, though you’ll have to remember to reach out and close the door before you clip yourself into the four-point harness.