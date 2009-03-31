Born in the mid-1970s when Lotus was a world-beating superpower in Formula 1, the arresting purity of both the Esprit’s origami lines and its mid-engined handling balance made it an instant icon. Today, it’s still a car like no other, with an appeal all of its own.

It can be considered one of the most significant Lotus models of all in that it moved the company upstream into a whole new market and, in Turbo form, could truly be called a supercar. Also making it a significant part of the Lotus story, the Esprit would remain in production for four decades. This page concentrates on the first half of the Esprit’s life: the S1, S2, S3 and Turbo derivatives up to 1988.

Lotus Esprit in detail

Given the travails of Lotus in recent years (if not decades), it’s easy to forget what a phenomenal force the company was. The dominant team in F1 for so many seasons, Team Lotus beat Ferrari to become the first to take 50 Grand Prix victories. Keen to capitalise on this landmark success, Colin Chapman wasted no time pushing his road cars upmarket, launching the Elite, Esprit and Eclat models between May 1974 and October 1975.

Lotus technical director Tony Rudd was charged with seeing the new models into production, with the aim of transforming the Hethel manufacturer into a serious rival to the likes of Lamborghini and Ferrari. Project M50 was to be the new four-seater Elite; Project M70 would be a two-seater mid-engined coupe to replace the popular but aging Europa.