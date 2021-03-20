In terms of output, expect to see around 600bhp in its more potent forms, with the latest Macan EV producing 630bhp in Turbo-spec thanks to a dual-motor setup. Porsche's most extreme current EV, the Taycan Turbo GT, produces 1020bhp and 988lb ft of torque, but given its smaller footprint (and battery) don't expect this level of output from the Cayman/Boxster (at launch, at least).

The Cayman and Boxster’s fundamentals – their two-seat layout, basic silhouette with ‘mid-engined’ proportions and snug, but still practical, interior will remain intact. Specifics about what will be under the skin are still to be revealed, though it has previously been confirmed that they will be based on a new platform developed specifically for two-door sports cars. This will likely be to preserve the ideal driving position flexibility that skateboard architectures don’t allow, as well as give freedom in terms of how much battery capacity is needed and as importantly, where that weight is positioned.

Beyond technical specifics, the question of whether the effort and expense of turning the new 718 into an electric sports car will be worth it ultimately depends on the bottom line.

Electric Porsche Boxster and Cayman: what will their rivals be?

Alpine’s next-generation A110 is shortly to be revealed, first with electric power but with the versatile Alpine Performance Platform underpinning, ready for combustion engine integration should the market demand it. In an interview with evo, Alpine CEO Philippe Krief confirmed it will have more performance than the outgoing A110, with two motors on the rear axle producing over 400bhp. Given the Cayman is set for a bump in potency, more power for the electric A110 should be no bad thing. A reveal for the electric A110 is due early in 2027.

Lotus too is persisting with the Emira, pivoting away from wholesale electrification. Instead of the electric replacement for its mid-engined two-seater it was set to be co-developing with Alpine all those years ago, the existing Emira will get a hybrid-flavoured stay of execution. The Emira will also get a big sibling in the form of the V8-hybrid Esprit mid-engined supercar.

It’s no secret that Toyota has been developing a new combustion engine – named G20E, good for 400bhp in homologated road spec and flexible in terms of where it can be mounted and to what wheels drive can be sent – and no secret that a mid-engined sports car has been in the works. Concepts that were shown years ago are now evolving into production-intent prototypes, while that new engine has been proven to be suitable for a mid-engined application in the wild Toyota Yaris M prototype.