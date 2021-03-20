Porsche's electric Boxster is coming but don’t worry, petrol ones are too
Porsche’s persisting with its EV sports cars and their reveal is coming very soon
While Porsche is in the middle of implementing a strategy shift away from wholesale electrification, there are some EV projects that were too far down the road to pivot on completely. And while there are expected to be combustion variants of the upcoming next-generation Boxster and Cayman, it looks like the all-electric versions will see the light of day and appear on the market first. At least, that’s what is expected given new spy shots of the Boxster EV testing on the Nürburgring are more revealing than ever, in terms of what the finished product will look like.
Porsche’s pivot – combustion and EV models
Porsche announced a drastic strategy shift away from an electric-only future this time last year, with a pivot away from a lineup with such a heavy focus on all-electric models. In addition to confirming that the upsized ‘K1’ electric SUV to sit above the Cayenne was shelved and that a combustion alternative to the current electric Macan was being fast-tracked, it did confirm that its ‘future two-door sports car’ (read the next-gen Boxster and Cayman) would be seen through. It has, however, also been confirmed that higher-tier variants of these models would be developed with combustion power too, to sit alongside EVs in the lineup.
Changes to legislation since development began – and since the new Cayman and Boxster were first expected to arrive, as far back as 2025 – throw further questions into what world they will eventually be silently wading into. Surely a very different one to what was envisaged, back when development first began towards the beginning of the decade. The UK was one of the last holdouts regarding a wholesale combustion vehicle ban in 2030, but that’s now been eased, with low-volume manufacturers exempt and hybrids allowed to be sold by any manufacturer up to 2035. That means, in theory, that an internal combustion-engined Cayman with hybrid assistance and enough (whatever ‘enough’ is) electric range to qualify, could be sold for another ten years.
New Porsche Cayman and Boxster EV – design and power
While there is still cladding and disguise in areas – note the dummy side intakes and 981 Boxster light stickers surrounding the real things to scupper spies at a distance – this is a Boxster prototype that’s as close to production intent as we’ve seen. We can see clearly, the production-spec, slimline rear lights and Taycan-style fronts, as well as production-spec trimmed sills. A prominent and clean-looking diffuser can be seen integrated into the rubber element of the rear rear bumper, as well as production-style vents either side and a deployable wing between the lights. At the front, 992 GTS and Turbo-style switchable blade vents are visible, integrated into a much cleaner, almost production-ready bumper.
In terms of output, expect to see around 600bhp in its more potent forms, with the latest Macan EV producing 630bhp in Turbo-spec thanks to a dual-motor setup. Porsche's most extreme current EV, the Taycan Turbo GT, produces 1020bhp and 988lb ft of torque, but given its smaller footprint (and battery) don't expect this level of output from the Cayman/Boxster (at launch, at least).
The Cayman and Boxster’s fundamentals – their two-seat layout, basic silhouette with ‘mid-engined’ proportions and snug, but still practical, interior will remain intact. Specifics about what will be under the skin are still to be revealed, though it has previously been confirmed that they will be based on a new platform developed specifically for two-door sports cars. This will likely be to preserve the ideal driving position flexibility that skateboard architectures don’t allow, as well as give freedom in terms of how much battery capacity is needed and as importantly, where that weight is positioned.
Beyond technical specifics, the question of whether the effort and expense of turning the new 718 into an electric sports car will be worth it ultimately depends on the bottom line.
Electric Porsche Boxster and Cayman: what will their rivals be?
Alpine’s next-generation A110 is shortly to be revealed, first with electric power but with the versatile Alpine Performance Platform underpinning, ready for combustion engine integration should the market demand it. In an interview with evo, Alpine CEO Philippe Krief confirmed it will have more performance than the outgoing A110, with two motors on the rear axle producing over 400bhp. Given the Cayman is set for a bump in potency, more power for the electric A110 should be no bad thing. A reveal for the electric A110 is due early in 2027.
Lotus too is persisting with the Emira, pivoting away from wholesale electrification. Instead of the electric replacement for its mid-engined two-seater it was set to be co-developing with Alpine all those years ago, the existing Emira will get a hybrid-flavoured stay of execution. The Emira will also get a big sibling in the form of the V8-hybrid Esprit mid-engined supercar.
It’s no secret that Toyota has been developing a new combustion engine – named G20E, good for 400bhp in homologated road spec and flexible in terms of where it can be mounted and to what wheels drive can be sent – and no secret that a mid-engined sports car has been in the works. Concepts that were shown years ago are now evolving into production-intent prototypes, while that new engine has been proven to be suitable for a mid-engined application in the wild Toyota Yaris M prototype.