Is it finally time for Honda and McLaren to build the ultimate hypercar?

Driving Paul Brace’s immaculate NSX this month took me straight back to that epic weekend. From the feel of the door handle and smell of the interior to the crispness of the white-on-black dials and blood-red needles, getting back into the NSX was unexpectedly evocative. No matter how much I’ve fought not to become blasé around supercars, I’ll concede that decades of exposure have inured me more than I’d like. Sliding the delightful Monel alloy key into the ignition, and hearing that distinctive Honda starter motor spin to bring the surprisingly gritty 3-litre VTEC V6 to life was truly restorative. So far as the fizz in the pit of my stomach was concerned, I was 22 again. Though at 55 it was more likely to be a misfiring gallbladder.

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Not long after taking home the NSX, I drove my first Ferrari: the oddball and vanishingly rare Mondial T ‘Valeo’, no less. Fitted with a clutchless gated-shift manual that was the forerunner of the F1 paddleshift. Naturally, I was buzzing to try a Ferrari for the first time, but beyond my youthful euphoria, the reality of that Mondial was far less special than the Honda. Thankfully I didn’t take it to the Pirbright Bends, for its spikey handling might have ended my career before it had really got going.

It still puzzles me that Honda’s first mid-engined supercar should have been so technically superior yet ultimately something of a dead end. How can it be that Japan – a nation renowned for meticulous engineering and a fanatical love of motorsport – has built only two true supercars in the NSX and LFA? Each made an indelible impression, yet neither ever seemed destined to be anything beyond a beginning and end in themselves.