Toyota has no plans to give up on the performance car; on the contrary it is pushing its Gazoo Racing division to design and develop even more models, spanning from GR Yaris to the upcoming GR GT supercar. And next off the line will be a new mid-engined sub-£50,000 sports car that, despite its ‘MR’ working title and the mid-ships position of its four-cylinder, turbocharged engine, isn’t the new MR2 but could well be the new Celica.

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Rumours of a new sports car have been doing the rounds since late 2024 and were bolstered when Toyota presented the mid-engined GR Yaris M Concept test mule at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2025. Since then, GR has continued to develop the concept, including entering it in last month’s Fuji 24 Hours, where it qualified 26th.

The production car will get Toyota’s new G20E 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a development of the 1.6-litre three-cylinder motor fitted to the current GR Yaris and Corolla, with peak power in the region of 400bhp.

As with both current GR hot hatches, the new mid-engined model is expected to be all-wheel drive, but what isn’t known is exactly what form it will take. With both GR86 and Supra production all but over, GR has space for a coupe in its line-up, and with the positioning of the engine in the GR Yaris M prototype, most speculation has revolved around a possible spiritual successor to the MR2.

However, speaking to evo at the Fuji 24Hrs, Toyoda suggested that a number of key decisions had yet to be made for its new sports car, including its seating configuration – a strict two-seater or 2+2 coupe – and the name.