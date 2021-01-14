Alpine’s next A110 sports car is set for arrival before the year is out. We’ve seen the APP platform that will form its basis but now we know when we’ll see the first mules. The next A110 will make its debut in prototype-form at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

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Lessons learned from the car that relaunched the brand to such critical acclaim will inform a completely new strategy – one that will involve global saleability and numerous variants, based on an all-new aluminium platform that can take a variety of powertrain types and be versatile enough to form the basis of a wider family of sports cars. Here’s everything we know.

> The Alpine A110 is dead: Iconic sports car ends production after nine years

When will we see the next Alpine A110?

News of the electric A110 first materialised in 2022 amidst the announcement from Alpine’s CEO at the time, Luca de Meo, that it was to go EV-only. A 2024 launch for an electrified A110 was initially proposed at the project’s infancy. That has been pushed on as plans for the car have evolved, with new CEO Philippe Krief subtly steering it in a more powertrain-agnostic developmental direction.

After the coupe is revealed, we don’t expect the roll to stop – subsequent derivatives are likely to follow in the years leading up to the end of the decade. In terms of design, word is of delicate proportions similar to those of the current car, with design language developed from that first seen on the Alpenglow hypercar concepts. Our first look at the new platform that will underpin it came from Renault Group’s strategy day – we can believe the sleek low-slung design will be retained.

2027 Alpine A110: powertrains and platform

The naked, rolling chassis of the next Alpine sports car sits in the centre of the styling studio at the Renault Technocentre, the company’s huge R&D site near Paris. At a glance, it could be the chassis of the current A110 – the aluminium construction and roofline are similar. The big difference is that it will be an EV, one that we ought to enjoy. Alpine CEO Philippe Krief says it will be ‘the world’s first EV sports car’. Krief, the French-born ex-Ferrari chief technology officer, whose impressive back catalogue includes the 458 Speciale and Alfa Giulia, adds: ‘We know what to do. We will be the first. We are in conquest mode.’ Porsche is clearly in Alpine’s sights.