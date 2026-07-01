The Alpine A110 has finally ended production, after a nine-year run and 28,701 examples. First revealed in March 2017 following a protracted gestation, right from the off the A110 offered a refreshing ‘less is more’ approach in the sports car segment.

It was lighter and more compact than Porsche’s Cayman and covered ground with a fleetfootedness not felt since the original S1 Lotus Elise. The Elise was a remarkable machine at the time for its lightness, innovative aluminium construction and packaging, and the similarly constructed A110 was just as much of a revelation.

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Perhaps because when we drove prototypes a year before its debut they very much weren’t up to snuff, its brilliance when finished came as a hugely pleasant surprise. Perhaps because of the tighter legislative conditions it was conceived under and the unlikelihood that such a dedicated project would yield the profits big OEMs often demand. Perhaps also, along the same lines, because of how it went against the grain in terms of industry trends, taking weight and footprint reduction to the nth degree instead of throwing horsepower at an increasing kilogram figure. Instead, it had just 249bhp, which had just 1103kg to shift.

The result is one of our very favourite sports cars not just of the moment, or even of the last decade, but since the magazine was founded in 1998. Not necessarily because it does everything perfectly – far from it in fact – but because of a refreshing and novel approach to dynamics. Here is a car that flows with a road, rather than battering it into submission, Alpine favouring a supple sports car that you can savour, rather than one that pursues lap times and pace.