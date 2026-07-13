This past weekend was a big moment for Alpine. Introduced at the Goodwood Festival of Speed was a prototype electric A110, beginning the ramp-up to the hotly anticipated third-generation sports car’s introduction next year. Alpine CEO Phillippe Krief was on-site to introduce the car and we stole some time ahead of the show to get an insight into his vision for Alpine. The TLDR? He and his company are not in the business of conquering Porsche and as such, he doesn’t feel like Alpine faces the same stratospheric challenges as the premium German titan.

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‘We are more on the Ferrari side than the Porsche side in terms of volume,’ Krief said, when challenged about whether Dieppe could possibly take on Stuttgart. ‘We are not Ferrari and of course we are not Porsche. But I would say we aim to be more niche than what Porsche is. We aim to preserve the exclusivity and profitability for our models.’

‘We are not Porsche’ resonates and is important to remember about Alpine. Its A110 has always been spoken about as a foil for the Cayman, but it’s also always been a very different car; that’s been its very strength, in fact. Alpine’s lineup is very different to Porsche, its position and indeed, its ambitions. Porsche does not sell a hot hatchback, for instance. In this arena, Alpine has its own successes to celebrate and challenges to contend with.

‘With A290 customers, 80 per cent are both new to us and new to the Renault group. We think A390 will do the same thing. It’s been a real conquest car. We’ve had success in the UK, with 30 per cent of A290 sales being in the UK; a land of hot hatch and car lovers. We now need to grow more in Germany, Italy and Spain.’